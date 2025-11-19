In a landmark move on International Men's Day, the government has published a bold new strategy aimed at addressing the mental and physical health challenges faced by men and boys. The initiative seeks to reduce health inequalities and promote longer, healthier lives for men across the UK.

The strategy includes a collaboration between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the Premier League's Together Against Suicide campaign, aiming to tackle the stigma around mental health. The partnership is set to raise awareness and encourage open conversations about mental health in men, particularly in sports and wider communities.

In addition to mental health support, the plan focuses on improving care for men with prostate cancer, ensuring better access to treatments and services. As part of the strategy's wider efforts, a £3.6 million investment will be made in suicide prevention initiatives targeting middle-aged men, a demographic with notably high suicide rates.

This comprehensive approach is part of the government's wider commitment to reducing health disparities and ensuring that men and boys have the support they need to thrive physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death among men under 50, with men accounting for three-quarters of all suicides. To address this crisis, the government is investing £3.6m over the next three years in targeted suicide prevention projects aimed at middle-aged men in high-risk communities across England, including some of the most deprived areas.

This investment will help tackle the stigma surrounding mental health and encourage men to seek support when needed. It also addresses the lack of awareness about available resources and how to access them. The projects will be co-designed in collaboration with mental health experts and men who have experienced mental health crises and suicidal thoughts firsthand.

Additionally, the government is expanding mental health teams in schools, ensuring that by April 2026, an extra 900,000 students will have access to mental health support. This initiative is part of a broader effort to reduce suicide rates and provide better mental health resources for those who need them most.

Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, said: "For too long, men's health has been overlooked. There has been a reluctance to accept that men suffer specific inequalities and hardships. The fact is that life can be really difficult for men in today's society. Men are dying nearly four years earlier than women, and suicide remains one of the leading causes of death for men under 50. This strategy marks a turning point – the first time we're taking comprehensive, coordinated action to address the health challenges facing men and boys.

Teaming up with the Premier League will harness the power of football to break down barriers and reach millions of men who might never walk through a GP's door. We know men are less likely to come forward for healthcare. From partnering with the premier league to rolling out health support in the workplace – we're meeting men where they are and giving them the support they need to live longer, healthier lives."