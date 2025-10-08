Patricia Cullen
Patricia Cullen is a features writer at Entrepreneur UK with over 15 years experience. Her extensive portfolio includes published articles in award-winning magazines and websites, covering a diverse range of topics such as current affairs, technology, art, business, culture, architecture, and travel.
Sole, Soul, Scale
Daniel Rubin founded Dune on the promise of affordable luxury. Three decades later, the global footwear brand has weathered shifting trends, economic shocks and fast fashion - all without compromising on craft. Rubin is the author of Sole Survivor: How I Built a Global Shoe Brand, published by Canbury Press, out 6th November.
Capital Gains
Emmet King, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at J12, shares what founders need to get right before their first fundraise, how to turn rejection into momentum, and why AI's next frontier is closer than we think.
How Do You Create a Market Where None Exists?
Daniel Summerland on 5am start-up calls, bootstrapping, and why "every setback is just a detour"
Orbital Innovation
As space evolves from a government preserve to a trillion-dollar industry, Seraphim Space's Mark Boggett explains why UK entrepreneurs have a unique opportunity to shape the future of space technology.
Scaling Up, Staying Home
Kath Easthope on empowering UK software founders to build global champions without selling out.
The Philanthro-Bit
Tech entrepreneur Ismael Dainehine is on a mission to solve one of the charity sector's most urgent problems: financial instability. His solution? A Bitcoin-backed reserve designed to make social impact sustainable.