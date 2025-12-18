Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As 2026 approaches, businesses across various industries are preparing for transformative shifts that will redefine their strategies and how they interact with customers, technology, and markets. From the evolution of fusion energy to the changing landscape of digital trust and search, companies are looking ahead to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving world. We spoke to three industry leaders about the shifts they're making for the year ahead and what these changes mean for the future.

Revolutionising Fusion for Global Impact

For Talmon Firestone, CEO of Astral Systems, 2026 marks a crucial year in the commercialisation of fusion energy - a technology that has long been seen as the future of sustainable power. After focusing on commercial research contracts and R&D models for Multi-State Fusion reactors in the past years, the company is ready to take the next step. "Next year is a pivotal moment for Astral. We're rolling out our first six compact fusion reactors, two of which are already confirmed for delivery. This represents a significant shift, from research and development into real-world, commercial applications," Firestone explains.

But it's not just about energy production; Astral Systems is also focusing on healthcare, leveraging fusion technology for medical isotope production. With the global supply chain for isotopes becoming increasingly unstable, Astral aims to provide a reliable, secure supply for radiopharmaceutical researchers and drug trials.

"Our vision for 2026 is clear: to address global challenges through fusion, particularly in healthcare, where reliable medical isotopes can save lives. It's not just about the future of energy - it's about making an impact on people's lives today," says Firestone.

Managing Digital Trust in a Connected World

At GCX, a leading managed services provider, Lorenzo Romano sees 2026 as the year the company will evolve from traditional network management to managing something much more fundamental: digital trust. As businesses and consumers demand more secure, interconnected environments, GCX is integrating security, connectivity, and identity into a unified service offering.

"The shift we're making is to move from simply managing networks to managing digital trust," Romano explains. "We're bringing security, connectivity, and identity into one seamless service, so businesses don't have to juggle multiple tools or teams. It's about enabling businesses to operate safely and confidently, wherever their people or applications are located."

This shift is designed to enhance resilience, security, and growth, ensuring businesses can function without disruption in an increasingly complex digital world. For GCX, 2026 isn't just about maintaining systems - it's about becoming a strategic partner that helps clients navigate the complexities of the digital age.

"The role of managed services is evolving. We're transforming from a traditional service provider to a true partner in building business resilience. This shift reflects the growing importance of digital trust in a hyper-connected world," Romano concludes.

Rethinking Search for the AI Age

For Em Austen, founder and CEO of communications agency EMERGE, 2026 represents a significant shift in how businesses approach search and digital marketing. With traditional search engines no longer the dominant tool for discovery, Austen is adapting the company's strategy to focus on the evolving nature of consumer behaviour and the rise of AI-driven platforms.

"The shift we're making is to rethink how consumers and potential clients approach search," Austen says. "We're integrating a GEO strategy across our business and within the communications framework for the clients we represent. Earned media and third-party recommendations are more important than ever, so we're engaging with platforms like SubStack and Reddit to build connections and trust."

With nearly 3bn prompts a day on platforms like ChatGPT, EMERGE is rethinking its approach to search optimisation. The rise of conversational AI means that businesses can no longer rely solely on traditional search engines. Instead, they must optimise for new types of search behaviour.

"Understanding how to optimise for AI-driven search is key to staying relevant in 2026 and beyond. If we don't adapt to this shift, we risk being left behind," Austen says. "The future of search isn't just about keywords - it's about community-driven discovery and trust."

As we look ahead to 2026, it's clear that businesses are preparing for a profound shift in their operations, from the way they harness technology to how they engage with customers. Whether it's the commercialisation of fusion power, managing digital trust, or optimising for AI-driven search, companies are reshaping their strategies to stay relevant in a rapidly changing world. For Astral Systems, GCX, and EMERGE, 2026 is not just a year of change - it's a year of bold transformation.