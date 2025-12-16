MD One Ventures, Europe's first venture capital team dedicated to defence and national security, and Randox, a global diagnostics and healthcare company headquartered in the UK and Ireland, have announced the launch of Randox for Builders, a new incubator and accelerator designed to support early-stage biotech and security start-ups across the UK and Europe.

The programme is aimed at founders building technologies with the potential to strengthen national resilience and improve health and security outcomes. Randox for Builders will provide selected companies with funding and intensive, hands-on support to help them scale more quickly, while allowing founders to remain focused on product development and execution.

In addition to investment, participating start-ups will gain access to Randox's global network of scientific, research and commercial expertise. This includes advanced laboratory and manufacturing facilities, support for clinical trials and validation, guidance on regulatory frameworks, intellectual property and research resources, as well as established commercial partnerships and distribution channels across both B2B and B2C markets. Notably, the program offers this growth support without taking equity, giving companies what the partners describe as an asymmetric advantage.

At its core, the initiative is focused on accelerating innovations with real-world impact. The founders and technologies supported through Randox for Builders are intended to address critical challenges in biotechnology and biosecurity, helping ensure that new capabilities are developed, tested and deployed faster than traditional pathways typically allow.

MD One Ventures brings deep defence and security expertise to the partnership. Its co-founder, Will McManners, spent a decade in the British Army, serving as an officer in a specialist military unit as well as a Commando and Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC), before moving into the private sector with roles at BlackRock, Investbridge Capital and Palantir. Strategic oversight for the accelerator will also be provided by Cecilia Fortugno, Ph.D., Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Randox Biosciences, who will serve as Senior Technical Advisor to Randox for Builders.

Wil McManners, Co-founder of MD One Ventures commented: "This is not a traditional accelerator, it's a strategic partnership designed to de-risk and accelerate companies that solve national security and public health challenges. The access our founders receive to Randox's infrastructure is literally a money can't buy opportunity. We are looking to support world class founding teams that can deliver solutions to fundamental issues affecting our National Infrastructure, Health and ultimately, Security".

Dr. Cecilia Fortugno, Vice President and Chief Operations Officer at Randox Biosciences and the Senior Technical Advisor for Randox for Builders said: "For forty years, Randox has invested deeply in R&D to drive diagnostic and preventative healthcare. This program with MD Ones is a natural extension of that mission. By opening our technical infrastructure to the next generation of innovators, we are ensuring that the solutions to future health and security challenges are being built and scaled rapidly right now."