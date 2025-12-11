Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Manchester's vibrant start-up scene takes center stage in Entrepreneur UK's "Manchester50" issue, which highlights the city's boldest and most inventive ventures. It's the perfect moment to reflect on how far the city has come in nurturing a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. For decades, Manchester has been known for its industrial past, its vibrant music scene, and its sports culture. But in recent years, the city has increasingly become a hotbed for tech companies, social enterprises and creative ventures, drawing talent from all over the world.

At the forefront of this transformation is Manchester's Mayor, Andy Burnham, whose vision for the city's future hinges on creating an environment where entrepreneurs can thrive. Speaking exclusively to Entrepreneur UK, Burnham discusses how the city is becoming a hub for innovation, why start-ups are crucial for the local economy, and how the public and private sectors are working together to make Manchester a place where ideas can flourish.

Devolution: Unlocking Manchester's potential

When asked what has driven Manchester's growth as a start-up city, Burnham's answer was succinct: "Devolution." For him, the transfer of power to local government has been the key factor in shaping the city's current entrepreneurial landscape. Devolution has enabled the Greater Manchester region to act more independently, providing the flexibility to design and implement policies that foster business growth, innovation, and talent retention. "Having more power ourselves in the city region means that we can do things we couldn't do before," Burnham explained. "We've used devolution to build an energy in the city that has always been there, even going back to Manchester in the '80s. Even when the city was struggling economically, it still had the energy around music and culture. But now, we've unlocked that sense of a vibrant, energetic place." Manchester's energy and resilience are undeniable, and devolution has allowed the city to capitalise on its entrepreneurial spirit. The result? A thriving scene that's attracting founders, investors, and talent from across the UK and beyond.

Expanding growth beyond the city centre

While the city centre has long been the focus of Manchester's business activity, Burnham is keen to ensure that growth extends across the wider Greater Manchester region. While Manchester is the fastest-growing city region in the UK, with an average annual growth of 3.1% over the last decade, Burnham acknowledges that the growth may not be equally distributed. "We've had a decade of impressive growth, but the question is, has that growth been felt everywhere?" he said. "Not yet, but there are noticeable examples, like Stockport, where we've built thousands of new homes and seen a thriving business ecosystem develop."

Looking ahead, Burnham is focused on spreading growth across all ten boroughs of Greater Manchester. "The next decade has to take the growth everywhere," he said. "In fact, we're bringing forward a new financing mechanism at the Greater Manchester Combined Authority later this month to raise more money at the city-region level to support big regeneration schemes in all our boroughs." This focus on balanced, regional growth will be crucial to ensuring that the benefits of Manchester's economic success are shared more evenly. For Burnham, the goal is not just to grow the economy but to foster an environment where residents, particularly those in outer boroughs, can access meaningful employment opportunities.

Building the right support for entrepreneurs

The Mayor is equally committed to providing the right support structures for the city's entrepreneurs. Manchester's business support infrastructure is now recognised as one of the best in the country. The Greater Manchester Business Growth Hub, for example, was the first of its kind when it was established, offering a range of services for businesses at all stages of their lifecycle. "Over the last financial year, we've supported 662 new start-ups through various programmes like Spark to Scale, which is a six-week programme for early-stage businesses," Burnham explained. "We also have ASCEND: Scale Up Programme, a nine-month journey for high-growth founders, and the Create Growth Programme, which focuses on the creative industries." These programmes are part of Manchester's wider effort to provide accessible, comprehensive support for entrepreneurs who may not have access to traditional funding or networks. With a focus on both the technical and creative sectors, the city is working hard to ensure that startups receive the right mentoring, funding, and resources to thrive. "Business support here is as good as anywhere in the country, if not better," Burnham said confidently. "And we're always looking at how we can do more, how we can improve."

A shift in education and talent development

One of Burnham's key priorities is ensuring that Manchester has a steady pipeline of talent to meet the needs of its growing business community. For him, that means a radical rethink of the education system - one that places greater emphasis on technical and vocational education alongside traditional academic pathways. "Two-thirds of our kids don't go to university," Burnham pointed out. "But they can still see the skyscrapers from their bedroom windows. Right now, they don't see a path for themselves into the modern economy of Greater Manchester." The mayor is advocating for an overhaul of the education system to create parity between academic and technical routes. "I've been calling for this for some time," he explained. "We need an education system that values vocational training just as much as university degrees." Burnham's team is already taking steps toward this vision, including the introduction of the Greater Manchester Baccalaureate, or MBacc. This initiative offers young people pathways into high-demand sectors, with the added benefit of 45-day work placements that give them real-world experience and help to overcome the imposter syndrome that many young people face when entering the workforce. "We're not just teaching students; we're giving them the experience they need to belong in the organisations they'll eventually work for," Burnham said. "That's the kind of support we want to provide to the next generation of entrepreneurs and workers."

The Manchester spirit: A city built on collaboration

One of the standout qualities of Manchester's start-up scene is its collaborative culture. According to Burnham, the city's entrepreneurial spirit is not about individuals competing against each other, but about building businesses that give back to the community and contribute to the wider good. "The Manchester way is never just about me on my own and pushing everyone else out of the way," he explained. "It's about creating successful businesses, but also giving back and being part of the Greater Manchester system. That's the character of the place." This sense of collective responsibility is evident in the way Manchester's start-ups and scale-ups operate. Many entrepreneurs not only focus on building their own businesses but also contribute to the local ecosystem by offering mentorship, creating job opportunities, or providing resources to the next generation of founders. Burnham highlighted the Sharp Project as an example of Manchester's commitment to providing space for start-ups to grow. The Sharp Project, which repurposed the old Sharp Electronics factory in Newton Heath into a thriving start-up hub, has been a resounding success. "It's just one of the many incubators and spaces we've created to foster a start-up economy," he said.

Closing the North-South divide

When asked about his legacy as Mayor, Burnham's response was personal and passionate. "I came into politics to close the North-South divide," he said, referencing his own experience growing up in Greater Manchester and witnessing the opportunities available in the South while his hometown struggled. Reflecting on how far the city has come in recent years, Burnham is proud to see that young people no longer need to move to London to build successful careers. "In my generation, to get ahead in life, we had to go south. Now, young people in Manchester have thousands of good jobs and graduate opportunities right here," he said. Looking to the future, Burnham is committed to continuing to narrow the gap between Manchester and London, ensuring that the city's growth is sustainable and inclusive. "We are growing faster than London now, so we're closing that gap," he said. "In five to ten years, I want to see Manchester as a city where everyone has the opportunity to succeed."

Get involved and build together

As the interview came to a close, Burnham offered a final piece of advice for entrepreneurs looking to set up shop in Manchester. "Be part of the family, get in touch with us. We back anyone who backs us, and we want to see our businesses succeed, but also help build a city-region that's collectively successful. Join the community" For Burnham, Manchester's future is not just about individual success; it's about building an interconnected, supportive ecosystem where start-ups can thrive while contributing to the community. "Come here, make the most of everything Manchester has to offer, and really get involved," he said. "That's the culture we're building, and it's what makes Manchester the best place to run a business in the UK." As Manchester rises as a beacon for talent, the Mayor urges businesses to not just tap into its dynamic workforce, but to actively collaborate with the city, helping to cultivate and elevate the next generation of innovators driving the city's future success