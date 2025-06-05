A one-day summit of bold ideas, brand-first strategies, and the future of the inbox - all live from the heart of London.

This June, London plays host once again to The Advanced Email London Conference - Europe's sole independent gathering dedicated entirely to the often overlooked, but fiercely influential world of brand-side email marketing.

Taking place at 1, America Square on 17th June 2025, the conference promises to be a dynamic gathering of the industry's brightest minds, offering fresh insight into a channel that remains one of the most powerful – and underleveraged – in modern marketing.

The Advanced Email London Conference has built a reputation for going beyond the basics. Instead of rehashing outdated best practices, it zeroes in on what matters: advanced, customer-focused strategies that drive real results. The agenda is tailored for marketers who want to challenge assumptions, spark innovation, and deliver tangible value to their brands.

This year's speaker lineup includes heavyweight voices from across sectors. Expect strategic insight from Jaime Arribas, Digital Channel Lead at KFC UKI; Emma Godwin, Head of CRM Group Strategy at Tesco; and Frank Ravanelli, VP of AI & Affiliates at FOREO. Also taking the stage are Flo Duncan, Head of Communication Platforms at Vitality, and Nicola Taylor, CRM Lead at Specsavers – alongside a host of other experts shaping the future of email.

The agenda delves into the cutting edge of email marketing, with sessions that reflect the industry's evolving priorities. A panel and Q&A on AI and automation will explore how brands can harness intelligent technology to personalise at scale without losing the human touch. Meanwhile, a delegate-led discussion on captivating content and copy promises practical insights into crafting messages that truly resonate. Customer engagement takes centre stage in another interactive panel, addressing the challenges of building lasting relationships in an inbox often cluttered and ignored. And for those seeking fresh inspiration, the spotlight on innovative email design will reveal how creativity and functionality combine to drive impact. These highlights are just the tip of the iceberg in a programme packed with actionable strategies and forward-thinking ideas.

With its focus firmly on brand-side challenges and solutions, the conference offers a rare peer-to-peer environment free from agency sales pitches. Attendees can expect a mix of practical takeaways, strategic debate, and honest conversations about what works – and what doesn't – in the ever-evolving email landscape. Feedback from previous years has been overwhelmingly positive. Lloyds Banking Group described it as "definitely worth attending," while McCain Foods praised the "range of speakers" and "lots to implement in the business." With email marketing playing a pivotal role in customer retention and revenue, this is a must-attend event for marketers looking to elevate their strategy.

As the digital noise grows louder, email remains one of the few channels where brands can cut through with clarity, purpose and measurable results. The Advanced Email London Conference isn't just another marketing event - it's where the inbox gets reimagined. If you work brand-side and want to stay ahead of the curve, this is your reminder to grab a front-row seat.

