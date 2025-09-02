Harmonizing Digital Marketing Excellence Through Creativity, Transparency, and Precision

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Creativity, strategic insight, and digital proficiency form the foundation of VIMAR, a client-centric digital marketing agency that champions bespoke brand growth. Established in Ireland, VIMAR began with a simple yet powerful mission: to help brands present their most compelling and authentic selves online. Built on a synergistic collaboration and technical mastery, the agency has been transforming brand identities and digital experiences since its inception.

Founded in 2019 by Jan Smolorz, Alistair Roe, and Joanna Bar, VIMAR was born from a desire to deliver superior service and specialized expertise to clients. Smolorz's journey is unconventional, from baker in Poland to digital marketing innovator in Ireland. After moving to Ireland in 2006, he transitioned from running a bakery to building websites, leveraging self-taught skills and digital marketing courses to rank his own site and secure his first client.

This personal milestone landed him his first client, and perhaps the longest. "I got my first client then, and this particular client has been with me for nearly 16 years," Smolorz reflects. "At the time, I was only doing website development and SEO for them when they only had one facility in Dublin; now, they have 12, and we've been proud to support their growth every step of the way."

Recognizing the limits of a solo operation, Smolorz sought more. Not for himself, but for his clients. "I was a jack of all trades, from video promotions to online advertising platforms, but I knew I could give my clients more, and something better," he says. "I decided to hire specialists for every part of marketing, people who were best at what they do. I spoke to a few friends in the industry, and that's how VIMAR came to exist."

VIMAR, Founder: Jan Smolorz

But before VIMAR was formed with his co-partner, Roe, the duo had something more in common than marketing flair. It was their shared love for playing music. Smolorz, who is a professional pianist, formed a bond with Roe as they played in the same acts across Dublin. Together, as they performed at weddings and small concerts, they found that their collaboration could bring more than symphonies and soulful compositions. Once Roe acquired a Master's degree in Digital Marketing, their collective vision took shape, setting the stage for VIMAR's launch.

Today, VIMAR thrives with a multidisciplinary team comprising graphic designers, video producers, web developers, and content creators who collaborate seamlessly. "Our offering covers everything from branding and graphic design to web development, SEO, email marketing, social media, and print advertising," Smolorz explains. "We approach every project holistically to create compelling and cohesive brand narratives."

Aside from amplifying brand voices and crafting memorable narratives, Smolorz and his team have expanded their services from front-end marketing to backend operations under the UK sister brand, Web-Care, a WordPress website management company, encompassing hosting and maintenance services, and website audits, to ensure robust security and efficiency of clients' websites and safeguard digital assets.

"It's like insurance for the website," Smolorz points out. "We ensure websites stay secure, updated, and operational. No bugs, no hacks, and no downtime. Your business depends on it."

What truly distinguishes VIMAR is its commitment to client autonomy and results-driven partnerships. Eschewing rigid contracts, the agency invites clients to stay based on satisfaction and measurable outcomes. "We don't lock clients into long-term agreements," Smolorz emphasizes. "We let our work speak for itself. When clients see real results, they choose to continue working with us."

This ethos of transparency and accountability underpins every strategy VIMAR crafts, creating lasting client relationships founded on trust and proven success. Its quality of services ensures clients work with the company not out of being agreement-bound, but for creative collaboration and digital marketing brilliance.

Looking ahead, VIMAR is actively expanding beyond Ireland, establishing a foothold in the UK market and planning to open an office in Poland, Smolorz's native country. For now, VIMAR continues to champion its mission: helping brands thrive digitally through innovative ideas, captivating websites, and results-oriented marketing.