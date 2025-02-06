In a world where PR is often bogged down by buzzwords and bureaucracy, Lydia Hoye is carving a new path.

The founder of London based consumer public relations agency, Bound to Prosper believes that entrepreneurs need to take control of their own Public Relations (PR) strategies to build credibility, establish their brand, and stay relevant in an evolving media landscape.

Building a PR Strategy That Works

One of the biggest mistakes early-stage businesses make is underestimating the importance of PR. "Not allocating enough PR budget, as often the PR pot is the smallest portion in the marketing mix, yet brand reputation is imperative for brand growth," says Hoye. Rather than seeing PR as an afterthought, founders should integrate it into their overall business strategy from the start.

1) Tell a compelling founder story

"A superpower at the early stage is the founder story," Hoye explains. "It's human nature that people are most interested in other people." Entrepreneurs should embrace their personal journeys, including the setbacks. "The best stories are the ones that have made us uncomfortable, the ones when we've learned the most and had to adapt."

2) Stay relevant without chasing trends

Hoye advises entrepreneurs to keep their brands relevant while staying true to their values. "We bring creative trends and cultural insights to the table, but we also act as the external voice of the customer. If a trend doesn't align with the brand, we'll call it out - with a sound rationale."

3) Lessons from big brands

Startups can learn from established businesses by adopting their confidence and long-term mindset. "Startups need to take the confidence of an established brand to propel themselves forward," says Hoye. At the same time, large companies should embrace the agility of startups. "Established brands need to learn how to be agile, bold and entrepreneurial."

A great example of adaptability comes from Levi's. "Around 10 years ago it realised it had the reputation of being a dad's brand, worn by the likes of Jeremy Clarkson, and took action to reposition itself to reappeal to a younger audience through culture," Hoye notes. "Now in 2025, every 20-year-old seems to be wearing them."

Emerging PR trends for entrepreneurs

For entrepreneurs looking to stay ahead, Hoye highlights the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in streamlining PR efforts. "Incorporating AI into everyday work to become more efficient will mean teams are freed up to explore how to use tools and channels better. This will create more time for media or partner interactions."

Additionally, she stresses the power of psychology in brand-building. "The brands that resonate aren't just selling a product- they're creating meaning in people's lives. The smarter brands get at understanding human behaviour, the stronger their connection with their audience."

Entrepreneurs can leverage this by considering how their customers search for information. "15% of searches on Google are brand new - never seen before - and people are increasingly moving away from the 'how to...' search to 'I want x FOR y' - so much more personally driven, needs-based and an opportunity for brands to answer."

For founders who want to take control of their PR, Hoye's message is clear: "Being purpose-driven isn't about chasing what's hot; it's about making cultural relevance work for the brand long-term." By investing in PR early, crafting authentic narratives, and staying adaptable, entrepreneurs can build brands that stand the test of time.