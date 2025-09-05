In today's digital world, how PR is done has undergone significant changes. George Nellist, Chief Revenue Officer of Ascend Agency and a seasoned professional in the field, has a secret sauce that demonstrates how going digital first and doing it right always outperforms traditional PR. He's not just playing catch-up; he's leading the way and helping brands and artists stand out online in a crowded environment.

PR in the Digital Age

It's clear that people are reading more online. Over half of the population prefers digital magazines, which tells you where the attention is. This means that PR firms need to rethink how they get their messages out there. Nellist's approach hones in on this change. He's all about smart digital ads and "Cost Per Click" marketing, rather than just throwing money at wide, untargeted campaigns. The attraction of digital is that you can talk directly to the people you want to reach, so your marketing budget actually gets you results, not just a bunch of crossed fingers.

Building Real Online Personalities

One of Nellist's strengths lies in helping artists and brands create online identities that feel genuine. When everyone is shouting, generic messages get lost in the noise. Nellist's method is about crafting stories that connect with people, building real relationships through content that's just right for them, and putting it in the right digital spots. He understands that everyone has a unique story, and the internet is the ideal platform to ensure those stories are heard by the right people.

However, the kicker is that Nellist's strategies are completely driven by data, and the benefit of digital PR is that everything can be tracked. Analytics give you a clear picture of what you're getting back for your investment, so you can keep making your campaigns better. The focus on clear results is what sets digital RP apart. It's not about guessing; it's about knowing. Understanding what works and why allows you to adjust quickly and ensure your money is being spent wisely, getting you the most bang for your buck.

The Future of Digital PR

Looking ahead, Nellist sees two big things shaping the future of digital RP: personalization and accountability. As audiences become more discerning, generic campaigns simply won't suffice. Being able to deliver highly personalized content, tailored to what people like and how they behave, will be the most important thing. At the same time, everyone will want to see solid proof of results. Brands and artists will be seeking PR partners who can provide clear data to support every dollar being spent.

A Digital Master Class

Companies like Ascend, with a 7,534 percent growth in two years (making them the second-fastest-growing company in the Pacific Region and ranking them #4 in the Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2025 by Financial Times and Statista), prove just how powerful Nellist's ideas are. Achieving $20 million in revenue in just three years is proof that digital-first strategies are effective. And George Nellist's playbook isn't just about getting by in the digital age; it's about ruling it and giving brands and artists a clear path to shine in the world of modern PR.