LeyesX: How CEO Kevin Leyes is Merging AI, Cybersecurity, and PR Strategy for Global Impact

At 25, Argentinian founder Kevin Leyes is building a very specific kind of modern company: one that treats reputation as a security surface, content as an asset class, and AI as core infrastructure rather than a novelty. Through LeyesX, his Miami-based holding, and its flagship agency Leyes Media, Leyes is fusing machine intelligence, brand-safety tooling, and narrative strategy for clients that range from high-growth founders to public figures and institutions.

From a floor mattress to a data-driven holding

Leyes grew up in González Catán and was raised in Pontevedra, Argentina. He cut lawns, flipped sneakers he sourced hours away by bus, and taught himself to program on a borrowed computer. At 17 he was selected as a Youth Ambassador by the U.S. Embassy, visiting Virginia, Seattle, and Washington D.C., and later trained in Silicon Valley through TrepCamp. Those early experiences set a simple thesis: skill plus systems can beat circumstance.





Back in Argentina he started Team Leyes in 2017, a custom jewelry line that serviced the country's emerging trap scene, including artists like Khea and Ecko. Profits seeded Leyes Media in 2019. By 2021 he relocated to Miami and consolidated everything under LeyesX, a holding that now spans AI, media, fintech education, and creative IP.

The stack: AI analytics, cybersecurity, and PR that measures

LeyesX and Leyes Media invest in three pillars that work together.

AI for foresight and measurement. Internal models track sentiment, spot narrative inflection points, and forecast campaign outcomes so teams can make timely adjustments. The same stack powers revenue projections and creator analytics where relevant.

Cyber and privacy by design. Identity protection, dox mitigation, leak detection and takedown, threat modeling for public figures, and data-minimization practices are embedded in client workflows. "If reputation is an asset, you protect it like one," says Leyes.

Strategy and editorial execution. Leyes Media couples data with relationships across U.S. and Latin media. The agency focuses on press placement, SEO-driven storytelling, and issues management for founders and public figures who need measurable outcomes, not vanity clips.

Advisory for institutions and governments

As LeyesX scaled its security-first playbook, Leyes began advising leaders on media risk, digital trust, and AI policy. In 2025 he received official recognition from the Government of El Salvador as an "International Entrepreneur of Distinction," a nod to his work advancing digital projection and strategic alliances in the region. That institutional layer now informs LeyesX's consulting for public entities seeking practical frameworks on AI adoption, brand safety, and crisis readiness.

Building creators safely, not loudly

Las Babys, formed within the LeyesX ecosystem, is a private, invite-only creator agency that prioritizes structure and protection over hype. Members receive brand development, global press via Leyes Media where appropriate, and privacy tooling that helps remove leaks quickly and harden accounts against harassment and doxing. The focus is long-term, values-aligned careers for women working in entertainment and the broader creator economy, with a clear emphasis on compliance, safety, and sustainable monetization.

Culture still matters: VVS returns

The jewelry brand that started it all is relaunching as VVS, produced in Miami with a tighter design language and selective collaborations. The line connects back to Leyes' earliest cultural roots and long-standing relationships in music, while operating with the operational discipline learned in tech and media.

Recognition and community roles

Since 2023, Leyes has served as a judge for the Davey Awards, the w3 Awards, and the Communicator Awards under the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts. He participates in editorial and community forums such as Rolling Stone Culture Council, contributing on the intersection of culture, technology, and brand safety.

Roadmap, 2025–2028

LeyesX is preparing a Miami headquarters that combines an AI analytics lab, training spaces, and a broadcast studio, with U.S. hiring focused on data science, creative production, and account strategy. Leyes Media is expanding its U.S. footprint and client portal with live sentiment dashboards. The company is also formalizing credit-education initiatives through 800 Club, with strict safeguards and compliance, and growing a selective real-estate portfolio of short-term rentals designed to attract high-spend tourism in Florida before expanding to other states. Philanthropy is built in, with a defined profit share to STEM scholarships and entrepreneurship programs for underserved youth.

Why this matters

Entrepreneurs today operate in an environment where one breach, one deepfake, or one mispriced narrative can erase years of work. Leyes' answer is not louder messaging, it is defense-in-depth paired with creative excellence. The through-line from a bedroom studio in Buenos Aires to a data-led holding in Miami is discipline: measure what matters, protect the downside, and ship quality at speed.

"I do not confuse noise with traction," says Leyes. "AI helps us see around corners, cybersecurity keeps the doors locked, and smart storytelling earns trust. That mix is how you build brands that last."