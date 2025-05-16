You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Since 2012, Sender has quietly been rewriting the rules of email marketing from its headquarters in Vilnius. Now a global player with a strong presence in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, the company, founded by Edgaras Vaitkevičius, has positioned itself as a powerhouse alternative to traditional platforms, thanks to a disruptive combination of affordability, automation, and unbeatable customer support.

Sender's mission is simple: bring enterprise-grade email and SMS marketing tools to small and medium-sized businesses without the enterprise-grade price tag. The company offers a full suite of features, including drag-and-drop email creation, transactional email, abandoned cart recovery tools, and advanced automation.

But what truly sets Sender apart is its Free Forever plan. While many competitors have stripped down or removed their free tiers entirely, Sender's plan allows users to send up to 15,000 emails per month to 2,500 subscribers without any feature restrictions.

"Most platforms lock even the most basic tools like automation or email scheduling behind a paywall," says Edgaras. "We don't. Everything we offer, even our most powerful tools, is accessible from day one. We want to support small businesses from the moment they start until they scale."

Sender's two most popular features, email automation and the drag-and-drop builder, are built for simplicity without sacrificing sophistication. Users can quickly create welcome sequences, abandoned cart flows, inactive customer nudges, and more without any coding knowledge. These tools are especially popular among e-commerce entrepreneurs who use various platforms such as Shopify or WooCommerce.

And it's not just about sending emails. Sender also offers SMS messaging, subscription forms and pop-ups, responsive templates, and seamless integrations, all accessible from a unified dashboard.

Unlike many SaaS providers that rely heavily on bots, Sender prides itself on its human-first approach to customer service. The company's 24/7 live support team has become a defining feature for customers around the world. "Our customer support team is often cited as one of the best parts of the Sender experience," says Edgaras. "We're proud of that. When you reach out for help, you're talking to someone who knows the product and genuinely wants to see you succeed."

The approach has paid off, Sender boasts consistently high ratings on platforms, where users praise its ease of onboarding, responsive support, and unbeatable value. One review reads:

Compared to various other solutions that we have tried and considered, Sender delivered everything that we were looking for. Fast and easy onboarding and set up, user-friendly and intuitive interface, no hassle contact import, and comprehensive yet user-friendly campaign creator and editor. Everything about the interface is very thoughtful and provides many options for all levels of users. Free account option is something that many others lack, functionality is not cut to the useless level, which is a big key point to consider. Paid plans are very budget-friendly, so no worries when the time comes to grow and expand. The biggest decision maker to go with Sender was customer support! Veronica has been fast, responsive, and customer-oriented. Overall, great experience in every aspect! We give it 10 out of 5 on every subject of the matter. Sender is definitely our choice.

That customer-first philosophy extends to the platform's built-in libraries of free templates, covering everything from emails to pop-ups to automations ."Our goal is to take the heavy lifting out of digital marketing," adds Edgaras. "Whether you're a one-person shop or a growing brand, we give you the tools to capture leads, grow sales, and build loyalty—without having to hire a team."

Sender's pricing model is crafted to grow alongside its customers. Businesses can start on the Free Forever plan, and once their email volume or subscriber list increases, they can upgrade to paid plans as per their capacity.

Chief Marketing Officer Skirmantas Venckus confirms that Sender isn't stopping here: "We're actively developing a full-featured data platform that will deliver even greater marketing power. Our end goal is to deliver the greatest value in the market."

The founder, echoing the CMO's words, concludes: "Marketing shouldn't be a luxury. It should be a tool that empowers every business, no matter the size, to succeed."

