Few could have predicted that the election of Pope Leo XIV would spark one of the most unexpected viral content waves of the year.

Cardinals became TikTok stars, memes flooded Instagram, and social feeds from Boston to Birmingham lit up with velvet capes and burning questions about smoke colours. But while many were laughing - and sharing - some of the most astute social media managers were doing something else entirely: taking notes.

According to Miruna Dragomir, Chief Marketing Officer at Planable and a leading voice in social media strategy, the viral swell of Vatican-themed content has revealed important lessons for brands trying to engage with fast-moving trends. And for UK-based marketers in particular, she says, there's one takeaway that stands out - and it's exclusive to Entrepreneur UK readers.

"When evaluating fast-moving trends like the Papal selection content, smart brands recognise the importance of regional context and cultural nuance," says Dragomir. "For UK audiences specifically, content that acknowledges local perspectives or incorporates British cultural touchpoints tends to perform significantly better than generic trend participation. This doesn't mean forcing artificial connections, but rather understanding how your UK audience is experiencing and discussing the trend."

At the heart of Dragomir's advice is a recurring theme: thoughtful alignment. Brands, she argues, can no longer afford to jump blindly onto every trending hashtag. Instead, the most resonant responses are those grounded in cultural intelligence. "The most effective brand engagements demonstrate cultural intelligence through their ability to transform global conversations into content that connects with local sensibilities while remaining both timely and genuinely relevant to your specific audience segment," she explains.

This cultural moment, triggered by centuries-old ritual, also underscores a reality that many social media professionals live with daily: trends move fast, and audience expectations move with them. "What's interesting about the videos showcasing cardinals and the Conclave on social media is how they demonstrate the lightning speed of content evolution," Dragomir notes. "For brands, this represents both opportunity and challenge: how to participate authentically without compromising your established content strategy."

So how should brands navigate the constant tension between planned posts and reactive content? It starts with balance. "The most successful brands maintain a healthy tension between planned content and trend responsiveness," says Dragomir. "Rather than abandoning your strategy for every viral moment, the key is developing systems that allow for thoughtful, aligned participation in relevant conversations."

Put another way, being agile doesn't mean being unstructured. It means building a structure flexible enough to adapt. Which is why the next tip isn't about trendjacking - it's about voice. Be careful not to lose yourself in the scroll. "When brands join trends like we're seeing with the Papal content, those that succeed do so by filtering the trend through their established voice," Dragomir points out. "This ensures participation feels natural rather than forced or disconnected from their overall narrative." Voice consistency matters because, in an age of hyper-personalisation, any misstep in tone can quickly turn participation into parody — or worse, backlash.

It's easy to think trend failures are about tone-deaf jokes or poor timing. But Dragomir says the real issue often lies deeper. "The brands that stumble with trends are typically those without clear guidelines for real-time content decisions," she warns. "Without established criteria for what aligns with your mission, it's easy to chase engagement at the expense of brand integrity." The solution? A responsive framework. Think of it as a cultural filter, rather than a content checklist.

"Forward-thinking brands are developing frameworks that help them evaluate trending topics quickly," she notes. "This allows them to respond to cultural moments with confidence, knowing their participation reinforces rather than dilutes their brand positioning." And above all - trust matters

Beyond likes and shares, Dragomir stresses that what's truly at stake is trust. "Brand trust is built through consistency and authenticity," she emphasises. "When organisations participate in trends like the Papal content phenomenon, they must consider how their approach affects audience trust. The most successful brands evaluate trends through a trust lens first: asking whether participation reinforces their core values and promises to their audience." Because for all the talk about algorithms and engagement metrics, long-term relevance still comes down to something simple: meaning.

"The content phenomenon surrounding the Conclave and who the next Pope would be reminds us that compelling content can emerge from unexpected places," Dragomir concludes. "For brands, the lesson isn't about jumping on every trend but developing the organisational agility to participate meaningfully in conversations that align with your values and audience interests. The most respected voices aren't necessarily the loudest or fastest – they're the most consistent and thoughtful."