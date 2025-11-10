13 Mari: Shaping the Future of Vessel Efficiency Through Science and Collaboration

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As global shipping continues its transition toward greater sustainability, maritime innovation company 13 Mari is bringing its science-based approach to vessel efficiency. Founded in 2019 by physicist and entrepreneur Krassimir Fotev, the firm integrates research, design, and practical engineering to develop technologies that help ships move more efficiently through water, supporting both operational performance and broader environmental goals.

13 Mari Elements is at the core of the company's innovation, a hull-mounted system of ripple-shaped composite components designed to manage water flow. Inspired by the physics of natural movement, these passive, biomimetic structures may help reduce drag and enhance propulsion by subtly reshaping how water interacts with the vessel. The concept draws from fluid patterns found in nature, such as the formation of ripples or the shifting contours of sand dunes, translating them into practical design for maritime efficiency.

"The ocean itself teaches us how to move through it," says Fotev. "By studying natural systems, we can learn to manage flow in ways that reduce energy losses and make ships interact with water more gracefully." Besides shaping 13 Mari's technology, this philosophy informs how the company grows, collaborates, and evolves.

Since its founding, 13 Mari has expanded from a small research team into a global organization with operations in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Bulgaria. Its mission reaches beyond a single innovation, aiming to establish a framework for continuous advancement in vessel design. By combining physics-based theory, computational modeling, and field testing, the company refines its technologies with a focus on measurable impact and long-term scalability.

The recent investment by Japan-based Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), a major player in the global shipping industry, and Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., one of Japan's largest shipbuilders, brings both critical resources and strategic collaboration to accelerate these initiatives. For 13 Mari, partnering with organizations that possess deep expertise in ship operations and construction provides invaluable insight into scaling innovation. At the same time, the collaboration offers MOL and Imabari Shipbuilding a unique opportunity to explore cutting-edge, efficiency-driven solutions that support evolving environmental objectives and performance standards.

"To have the trust and collaboration of MOL and Imabari Shipbuilding is incredibly meaningful to us," Fotev says. "It's an investment in a shared vision for the next generation of vessels. Together, we are creating opportunities to refine our designs and validate them on a larger scale." The partnership will also include testing and optimization on new vessels under construction, allowing 13 Mari's technology to be assessed in varied real-world conditions. This phase of development is a crucial step toward integrating the 13 Mari Elements system into new builds, positioning what began as a retrofit solution as a potential design feature for future fleets.

Beyond its technical innovation, 13 Mari takes pride in its scientific foundation. The company maintains a scientific advisory board composed of experts in fluid dynamics, biophysics, and naval architecture from leading research institutions. This network supports ongoing research and helps ensure that new concepts are grounded in established physical principles.

According to Fotev, such collaboration between science and industry is central to how 13 Mari approaches its mission. "We're guided by evidence and curiosity," he explains. "Our goal is to understand flow behavior at a level that allows improvements without changing the essence of how ships are built."

13 Mari continues to expand its research collaborations globally, including ongoing work at specialized hydrodynamic facilities and academic institutes. The company's efforts aim to bring new levels of precision to vessel tuning and to demonstrate how small, carefully designed changes can produce meaningful efficiency gains. Fotev states, "What drives us is the belief that the best way to improve shipping is through careful, step-by-step improvements. Even small changes can make ships operate more efficiently and work better with the natural movement of the ocean."