Breaking Boundaries and Enabling Global Travel: How Ben Robbins Is Transforming Bespoke Travel

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bespoke Kosher Travel didn't start with a business plan; it started with a gap. Not in the market by itself, but in the experiences Jewish travelers were able to have. For founder Ben Robbins, the spark came when he realized just how limited kosher travelers were when it came to global adventures. "It was always the same group tours, same places, same set menus. There was little freedom," Robbins says. "You either joined a group of strangers or gave up on the experience altogether." Bespoke Kosher Travel's services have recently expanded to serve a diverse clientele and destinations across the globe.

Launched in 2011, Bespoke Kosher Travel was born out of a simple yet powerful belief: travelers should have the same opportunities to explore the world on their own terms as anyone else, with the added assurance of personalized service. Robbins had a background in educational group travel, but his eyes were opened to a deeper need within the travel community, one that went far beyond packaged itineraries and bus tours.

"I wanted to build a way for people to go where they want, when they want, and with whom they want," he explains. That concept of personalization became the foundation of everything the company would offer, including individualized, white-glove service that accounts for different details, preferences, and needs.

While the term "kosher" is front and center, Robbins is quick to clarify that it's only one element of what they do. "Yes, we make sure kosher food is available wherever our clients go, but that's just the start," he says. "We manage everything from airport transfers to restaurant reservations, private chefs, safaris, villa stays, Broadway tickets, you name it." The service spans every moment, from arrival to departure, helping ensure that logistics don't get in the way of the experience.

Clients are not handed typical standard packages; they are engaged in a detailed conversation about what travel actually means to them. "The first question I ask is: what does a holiday look like to you?" Robbins says. "Some want action-packed days. Others want museums or food experiences, or total relaxation. Everyone's idea of a perfect trip is different, so we build it around them, even if they don't know what that looks like yet."



Bespoke Kosher Travel

That personalized attention doesn't end when the itinerary is finalized. One of Bespoke Kosher Travel's defining traits is its adaptability mid-trip. If a client wakes up in London and decides they would rather have dinner in their accommodation instead of going out, it's handled. If the weather ruins a scheduled activity, the team quickly finds a worthy replacement. "We are not hovering over our clients, but we are there whenever they need us," Robbins emphasizes. "We understand that things change. Our job is to make sure that changes are facilitated and that our clients' priorities are put first and foremost."

What truly sets Robbins and his team apart is their commitment to going beyond expectation, not just delivering a great trip, but uncovering possibilities that clients never even knew existed. From gorilla trekking in Rwanda and luxury yachts in Croatia to immersive tours in Thailand and cultural journeys through South America or India, the experiences are as diverse as the travelers themselves.

Now approaching its 15th anniversary, Bespoke Kosher Travel has made a significant impact on the travel landscape. What began as a passion project in the UK has grown to serve clients across the U.S., Canada, and beyond. Even the COVID-19 pandemic, which temporarily halted operations, hasn't dulled its momentum. Robbins adds, "People are more eager than ever to get out and see the world, on their own terms. We simply help them do it."

For Robbins, the journey has always been about people. "I'm not trying to be the biggest," he says. "But I do want to be the most thoughtful. If we can help someone take the trip of a lifetime, one they didn't think was possible, that's what makes it worth it."