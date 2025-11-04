You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pioneering video agency Changemaker Studios celebrates major digital impact award win with disability fintech platform Project Nemo. Award winning video production agency Changemaker Studios is celebrating a win at the prestigious Digital Impact Awards, where its collaboration with disability fintech platform Project Nemo secured the Gold Award for Best Use of Digital to Aid a CSR Campaign.

Beating out a highly competitive field, the campaign was recognised for its innovative use of digital storytelling to champion accessibility and inclusion in financial technology. The Digital Impact Awards set the benchmark for excellence in digital stakeholder engagement and honour the most effective corporate digital communications across industries.

The ceremony took place at the Park Plaza London Riverbank Hotel, with Changemaker Studios' founder and acclaimed filmmaker Amar Hayer in attendance to accept the award.

"Working with Project Nemo was an inspiring journey," said Amar Hayer. "Their mission to make finance more accessible for people with disabilities resonated deeply with our own values. We're incredibly thankful for this recognition and excited about the impact this partnership has made and what's next for both Changemaker and Project Nemo as we continue to drive change through meaningful storytelling."

Founded in 2016 by Amar Hayer, whose lived experience with a life-changing health challenge inspired his commitment to inclusive storytelling, Changemaker Studios has become a trusted creative partner for charities, NGOs, and global brands.

The studio is known for using the power of film to drive social impact, raising awareness, influencing policy, and sparking vital conversations around disability inclusion and accessibility across industries.

Project Nemo is a pioneering fintech initiative, winning the highest global award in fintech, dedicated to empowering people with disabilities by providing accessible digital tools that promote financial independence and inclusion.