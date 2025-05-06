London-based food delivery company Deliveroo is acquired by US meal delivery firm DoorDash at the valuation of about US$3.85 billion.

The acquisition will help DoorDash grow its market share in Europe, competing against Just Eat and Uber Eats, as it adds Deliveroo's largest market, Britain and Ireland to its roster, along with others.

Deliveroo, which was founded in 2013 by Will Shu and Greg Orlowski, has distributed 36.5 million shares to its former and current staff, allowing them for a $87.49 million (£65.7 million) payout. Deliveroo currently employs about 4,000 people. She is reportedly in line for a $229 (£172 million) payout from his 6.4% shareholding in the business.

Deliveroo was acquired at less than half the value at which it floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2021. San Francisco-based DoorDash is the biggest food delivery app in the US. Founded in 2013, it now has 23,700 employees, more than 1 million riders who deliver food in 30 countries, and more than 42 million active users of its app.