From Silicon Valley to Senior Living: How Young Founders are Revolutionizing Elder Care

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Most seniors face critical life decisions for the first time, given their unique needs that overlap with a wide range of industries. Decisions as you age, especially as they relate to health and happiness, are much more important than most people realize. For younger adults, the wrong decision may be inconvenient but reversible. For seniors, a wrong choice can be traumatic, affecting health, safety, and overall well-being.

Assisted Living Magazine is working to transform how seniors and their families navigate aging by offering a trusted, transparent, and comprehensive support system—from selecting senior communities to financial advice and healthcare coordination—bridging gaps across a fragmented and opaque industry.

Senior living is often misunderstood as limiting, but Assisted Living Magazine promotes it as an empowering, liberating transition. The company's motto, "Being happy never gets old," reframes retirement as a phase of fulfillment and connection, not decline or isolation.

The Founders' Unlikely Path: Disruption with Purpose

Jeremy Clerc and David Petersen, both young tech entrepreneurs, entered an industry often ignored by their peers. With experience from high-growth startups ( such as Flexport and AI security firms), the duo brought modern scalability to a human challenge. They started Assisted Living Magazine in early 2023 with the mission to help seniors live longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives in one place through a brand they can trust.

Today, they are partnered with over 5,000 communities nationwide.

A Tech-Forward Yet Human-Centric Approach

Though the founders come from tech and business backgrounds, Assisted Living Magazine's foundation is deeply human: in-person community visits, empathetic advisory models, and conversations, not forms, are at the heart of their process. Through these methods, the team works tirelessly to blend technology with high-touch consultation, offering everything from tour scheduling to pricing transparency.

Solving the Two-Sided Trust Problem

Assisted Living Magazine has earned the trust of 5,000+ senior living communities by addressing pain points in current referral partnerships. The team helps by guiding seniors through finding senior living and navigating the complex healthcare ecosystem. Additionally, they offer assistance to help families and individuals save time by scheduling tours and walkthroughs, streamlining applications and paperwork, and ensuring that each home offers you its best price.

Furthermore, the Assisted Living Magazine team provides access to custom products such as wheelchairs, stairlifts, and hearing aids. Through the full-service senior living concierge program, families can even receive personalized guidance and hands-on help navigating every step of the senior care journey. The focus is on transparency, simplicity, and support during complex decisions has been an enormous help for many people and families struggling during such a difficult transitional period.

Future Vision: Global Aging Support Platform

Moving forward, Assisted Living Magazine seeks to scale internationally, becoming the leading digital platform for senior living and elder care services in the U.S., UK, Europe, and Canada. The platform's growth includes expansion into senior wellness, leisure, and longevity services.

The founders and team at Assisted Living Magazine do not come from a background in senior living or senior care, but rather saw an industry that was deeply underserved and an opportunity to create a free service that could change how seniors access the best care and resources in the country. As the number of older Americans increases (1 in 5 Americans to be 65 years old or older by 2030), it is more important than ever to build resources and services that allow the aging population to age gracefully. As the founders put it, "That is our goal at Assisted Living Magazine."