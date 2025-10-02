You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Half of Gen Z workers are ready to hit reset on their careers - despite being at the start of their working lives - but concerns about the job market could be holding them back. That's one of the standout findings from the 2025 Employment Hero Annual Jobs Report, based on a new YouGov survey, which also reveals that one in three UK workers (33%) across all age groups are considering a complete career change. Even 20% of over-55s say they want to start over, highlighting that the desire for reinvention spans generations.

The findings highlight the scale of the generational rethink when it comes to careers, with many re-evaluating their professional choices in a labour market still recovering from economic headwinds. The UK 2025 data is drawn from aggregated insights from more than 350,000 small businesses and 2m employees in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, alongside a YouGov survey of 3,635 workers.

The findings reveal a striking trend across generations. Younger workers are leading the charge for reinvention, with half of Gen Z respondents (50%) saying they want to start their careers over entirely. This is despite the fact that most are only just beginning their professional journeys - 30% of Gen Z reported starting a new job in the past year alone - underscoring a sense of dissatisfaction early in working life.

Despite this burning desire for change, Gen Z feel they have no choice but to continue 'job hugging' due to factors that make it hard for them to move on. Over half (54%) say there is too much competition for jobs, while 41% say the recruitment process is just too difficult. Meanwhile, four in ten (40%) say they find it too hard to find relevant roles even if they wanted to make a career change.

The sentiment for change isn't confined to just young workers. One in five over 55's expressed a wish to pursue a new career path, suggesting that the urge to reset spans the full spectrum of the workforce. For older employees, this could signal a desire to pursue long-delayed passions or move into roles better aligned with their lifestyle and wellbeing as they approach later stages of their working life.

Commenting on the findings, Kevin Fitzgerald, UK Managing Director at Employment Hero said: "The findings paint a clear picture of a workforce with a real desire to try something new, but economic uncertainty and fear of the job market are forcing them to stay put. That's why we're seeing such high levels of 'job hugging'. Employees are rethinking what work means to them and want roles that better align with their values, lifestyle and long-term goals - but many feel too anxious to take the leap. For employers, this is a critical reminder: keeping talent isn't just about the pay cheque. It's about genuine investment in careers, wellbeing and flexibility, so people can get what they really want out of work."