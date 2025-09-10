How Cadiz Inc. is Advancing Large-Scale Water Supply

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Supplying water is critical, especially in climates like California. One company is offering a viable solution and gaining international attention, backed by an immense storage supply that could change the way many countries approach water infrastructure supply.

Cadiz Inc. is advancing large-scale water supply and storage infrastructure in California by repurposing pipelines and building a significant groundwater bank. Along the way, the company has also developed advanced treatment technologies to address water scarcity with technical precision and scalability.

Core Infrastructure and Engineering

Cadiz has made significant strides in improving the water supply in California. For instance, its Mojave Groundwater Bank has a capacity of up to one million acre-feet, designed as a drought buffer. This project has been highlighted in discussions about international cooperation in sustainable infrastructure.

The company has repurposed infrastructure with a 220-mile natural gas pipeline converted for water conveyance and a 43-mile Southern pipeline corridor. This system enables the company to supply water and scale its operations. The capacity of the aquifer is estimated to be 30–50 million acre-feet, a figure that underscores California's reliance on creative solutions to mitigate prolonged drought risk.

Technical Milestones and Development Timeline

Cadiz's water supply solution has been an ongoing project for decades. The founders discovered the Mojave aquifer in 1983, setting off a series of innovative solutions and ideas that are evident today. This pivotal discovery led to the development of initial farming and water storage systems, and then permitting groundwater banking and the construction of a 43-mile pipeline for water conveyance followed by the acquisition of the idle natural gas pipeline in 2021.

Then two years ago, the company acquired ATEC Water Systems for specialized filtration and treatment technologies, a critical element for the project's success. The integration of ATEC's treatment business into Cadiz's water solutions and advanced planning offerings refocused the mission on water access, which is faithful to the initial vision of the supply project.

Treatment Solutions

With its focus on scalability and multi-use design of infrastructure, Cadiz is adept at advanced groundwater filtration and treatment via ATEC Systems through its use of the supply system and other storage solutions. The company integrates conveyance and storage for system reliability, a hallmark of its commitment to resolving California's water shortage.

Cadiz's leadership and governance have led to the organization managing a portfolio exceeding $5 billion in assets, an incredible number since 1983. This figure underscores the company's commitment to resolving the water crisis and support from the community. Its leadership and resolve have positioned the company as a leading private groundwater storage and trading bank in the Southwest with an eye toward future goals and initiatives.

Leadership Committed to Change

Cadiz's leadership starts with Susan Kennedy, the CEO, appointed in 2024. Her background includes long service in the California government and water infrastructure. Executives include Stan Speer, CFO, and Cathryn Rivera, COO. Their combined experience reflects an emphasis on operations that may be of interest to international observers, particularly in the UK, where water infrastructure and drought management are also critical issues.