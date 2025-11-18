How One Boutique Consultancy Is Refining Business Setup in the GCC With Trust, Speed, and Human Connection

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneurs entering a new country often find themselves navigating through a labyrinth of bureaucratic procedures before they can even establish a physical presence. The UAE is one such region where entrepreneurs may be perplexed, traversing through dynamic regulations and a fast-changing legal landscape. Always Improving, founded eight years ago by Malik Khattou and Ga Nui Park, has distinguished itself by alleviating that complexity and replacing it with clarity, reliability, and a level of personal attention that has become its signature.

The company began as an exclusive service supporting French-speaking arrivals. Today, it has evolved into a respected Dubai-based consultancy offering a complete turnkey pathway for business establishment and residence, while never losing sight of the relationships that drive the firm. "We offer a safe space for our clients," says Malik. "Moving to another country can be intimidating in itself; we seek to simplify it by offering low requirements and eliminating red tape."

Today, the company operates out of Dubai Silicon Oasis, UAE, with a strong team managing everything from company formation and residency visas to family sponsorship, employee visas, tax service, accounting, compliance updates, and bank account setup for both individuals and businesses. Malik insists that the business model is rooted in simple commitment. "There's no hidden conditions, no fragmented processes, and no leaving clients alone after their licenses and visas are issued," he says. "Clients come to us because they don't just need paperwork done, they need a safe place to land."



Team at Always Improving

Within the French-speaking community, Malik notes that Always Improving has become a trusted partner for business formation in the UAE. "More than half of our clients are French nationals," he says. "Many French-speaking residents completing formalities in the UAE seek our support." This reflects the years of word-of-mouth credibility and the trust that is reinforced by the firm's legal strength. Malik also notes that Park, a French-Korean lawyer, has established a reputation among expatriates and law firms for her expertise.

The team is fully based in Dubai, offering clients constant, local support. This proximity, he notes, matters in a market where regulations may shift rapidly. "The UAE changes every day, new laws, new requirements. We make sure our clients never feel lost," Malik says. Their work covers far more than initial setup; they support clients through renewals, administrative updates, tax status management, and everyday tasks that newcomers often struggle to navigate.

Their approach to service is deeply influenced by Malik's long-standing connection to the UAE. With family roots in the country spanning more than 35 years, he grew up within the social fabric that shapes how things get done. He values the importance of network, not as an advantage used to bypass systems, but as a way to guide clients through processes quickly and responsibly.

For many, steps like obtaining fingerprints or opening business bank accounts can take extended periods. Through trusted relationships across public departments and financial institutions, Always Improving helps clients progress smoothly.

Despite the efficiency, the company's ethos is grounded in ethics and care, which translates into rigorous checks from the first conversation to the final approval. Every step is validated in advance to prevent surprises, and transparency is a non-negotiable principle. The firm never requests additional fees once a process has begun. "If something unexpected happens, we take it on ourselves," Malik notes. This commitment, he believes, has fostered long-term loyalty, with many clients staying connected for years, attending community events, and relying on the team as an ongoing point of support.

As the company evolves, Always Improving is expanding beyond the French-speaking segment to serve English-speaking audiences in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Korea, and other markets. Malik acknowledges the challenge: "It's a very different market, and a very competitive one." The expansion is driven by seeking new partnerships, entering digital channels, promoting English-language content, and translating their French YouTube platform. The focus remains the same, to offer the same quality, speed, and transparency that underpin their success, now to a broader global audience.

Instead of promising quick setups, Always Improving stands out by making relationships, not volume, its core metric. The company continues to grow, but its mission remains unchanged: helping people build not only their businesses but their lives in the UAE with clarity, security, and genuine care.