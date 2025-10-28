Investment in Dubai Property: A UK Investor's Practical Playbook for Payment Plans, Risk Checks, and Sensible Steps

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For UK investors weighing a first purchase in Dubai, the signal can easily get lost in the noise. Prices, payment plans, and locations, there's a lot to analyse, and much of the public conversation leans promotional. For George Ansell, the founder of Security Trade Products (STP) and an active investor in Dubai property, a more cautious approach is evident. It is to proceed thoughtfully, emphasise structure and process, and understand that accessibility often depends on how you structure payments, rather than on how impressively a brochure guarantees returns.

"I want people to see that it's doable if you know the steps," George Ansell says. "It shouldn't feel daunting. The difference is knowing how to put the pieces together."

One reason UK buyers hesitate is the mental model formed by mortgages at home. George Ansell suggests resetting that frame. "Mortgages never made much sense to me," he says. "What opened my eyes in Dubai was the ability to stage payments monthly, often with very low or even zero interest during construction, so you are building ownership without loading up traditional debt." The key, he notes, is discipline: know the monthly ceiling, model it against construction milestones, and keep a contingency for currency movements and completion slippage. "Treat the payment plan like a project timeline," he says. "It forces you to stay realistic."

He also advises caution regarding asset types. While off-plan apartments often dominate discussions, George Ansell encourages potential investors to consider income-generating commercial options. "People tend to jump straight to apartments," he notes. "However, a strategically located shop unit, especially in a hospitality setting, can be attractive. The yields in relation to the costs can be surprising if there is sufficient foot traffic," He emphasises. "It's important to match the unit to its intended use and to be realistic about who your likely tenant will be.

George Ansell sees the approved casino on Al Marjan Island as a strong directional signal for future tourism and entertainment spending in Ras Al Khaimah, but not as an investment conclusion. "The casino tells you where visitors and capital might flow," he says. "It shows you where to look, not what to buy." While the project highlights Al Marjan Island's growing profile, George Ansell stresses that investment decisions still hinge on the fundamentals: exact site positioning, transport access, operational structure, service charges, fit-out obligations, and delivery risk.

He advises investors to read escrow provisions carefully, understand the developer's milestone triggers, and outline the handover process before signing any agreements. "The assurance comes from having a structured approach, escrow accounts, approvals, and documented stages," he explains.

Timing is an important theme, not necessarily about "calling the market," but rather about recognizing the limited supply in prime sub-markets. "If you believe a particular area is becoming more competitive, the key question is whether your payment plan allows you to enter without overstretching financially," George Ansell says. He also discusses the option of exiting a project mid-construction if circumstances change. "Some buyers choose to sell before completion. While this doesn't guarantee a profit, it's an option available in certain developments if you have managed your payments wisely."

For UK investors taking their first steps, his checklist is straightforward. First, confirm the developer's escrow framework. Next, review the paperwork with a broker and an independent advisor. Test various payment schedules against your cash flow. Conduct a stress test on vacancy rates if you are purchasing a property for income. Lastly, document your "plan B", whether it's to hold the property, resell it, or lease it furnished, before you transfer the first payment. "It's the unexciting administrative tasks that give you confidence," he says. "Once you understand the fundamentals, the rest is simply about selecting the right unit."

George Ansell is careful not to exaggerate his role, but he is eager to share what he has learnt from his experiences. "I'm happy to guide people through the steps I took, what worked, what I would change, and how I structured payments," he says. His main idea is straightforward: replace exaggeration with research, and approach investment in Dubai as a series of documented decisions rather than a leap of faith.