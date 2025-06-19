Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Multiply Media Group (MMG), a media powerhouse focused on strategic growth and meaningful brand engagement, has secured a long-term partnership with Wildstone, one of the world's largest owners of outdoor media infrastructure with a portfolio of over 5,400 panels, gaining exclusive rights to operate a major portfolio of outdoor media assets. The strategic alliance marks a major step in MMG's global growth, as it launches operations in the UK market.

A newly formed media entity uniting three of the UAE's leading Out-of-Home (OOH) companies, MMG officially launched with ambitions for rapid international expansion. The group - formed in June 2025 through the consolidation of BackLite Media, Viola Media, and Media 247 - is headquartered in the UAE and backed by Multiply Group, an Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company with a market capitalisation exceeding $7.2bn.

The deal grants MMG exclusive rights to operate a portfolio of premium digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) sites across central London - a move that marks a key step in its strategy to build a global, tech-enabled media platform. The assets will be commercialised and managed by BackLite Media, MMG's media operating subsidiary.

Speaking on the announcement, Jawad Hassan, Head of Media and Communications Vertical at Multiply Group, said: "Expanding into the UK marks a pivotal step in MMG's global growth journey. Our partnership with Wildstone is a key enabler of that ambition, providing us with immediate scale. Positioned as a strategic launchpad into international media markets, London offers the ideal setting for us to deliver meaningful brand experiences across one of the world's most iconic urban landscapes."

The first operational asset taken over is the Wandsworth Roundabout, which was among 13 high-traffic sites acquired by Wildstone from Transport for London (TfL) earlier this year. The site features four large-format digital screens and is situated on one of London's busiest junctions, with bi-weekly impacts of 6.2m. With exclusive rights to operate digital OOH sites in central London, MMG is using the UK capital as a strategic launchpad into Europe. The group has indicated that further international market entries are on the horizon, with plans underway to expand into other key global cities. The company will continue to invest in high-potential media assets, leverage technology to accelerate growth, and create value-driven synergies across its global portfolio.

James Bicknell, Group CEO of Multiply Media Group, said: "At MMG, our mission is to shape a future-ready media group rooted in regional strength and global ambition. Partnering with Wildstone deepens our presence in a mature, high-impact market and extends Backlite's premium inventory beyond the UAE. Through MMG, we are embracing the evolving media landscape that powers dynamic and impactful campaigns - and this collaboration marks an important step in delivering on that promise at a global scale."

Damian Cox, Global CEO and Founding Partner of Wildstone, said: "We are excited to partner with MMG as they bring their forward-thinking approach to London's DOOH market. This collaboration reflects our vision to elevate the standards of urban media infrastructure and help deliver more impactful DOOH campaigns for advertisers across London."