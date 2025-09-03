Nim Stant and the International Impact Book Awards: Elevating Authors on the Global Stage

Edited by Entrepreneur UK

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

International Impact Book Awards

When Nim Stant launched the International Impact Book Awards (IIBA), her goal was to give authors more than recognition. She wanted to create opportunities for writers to connect their work with leadership, visibility, and influence.

This October, that mission comes into focus at the Author of the Year 2025 Gala, held at the Loews Hollywood Hotel. The event highlights authors whose stories extend beyond the page, demonstrating how literature continues to influence culture, business, and community leadership.

A Platform for Authors

Unlike traditional award programs, IIBA places emphasis on the visibility of its honorees. Authors are supported through red carpet interviews, media introductions, and opportunities to expand their reach through brand development.

The program is supported by authors and professionals across industries including empowerment coaching, business strategy, philanthropy, and advocacy. Contributors such as Erica Gifford Mills, Joseph Giammarco, Dr. Brian Kent, Valerie Juillerat, Mike Cromwell, Debbie Widhalm, Alan Santana, and Kathryn Selvidge reflect the broad network that continues to fuel IIBA's growth.

Leadership with Purpose

At the center of IIBA is founder and CEO Nim Stant, an author, speaker, and media strategist who has worked with thousands of authors in more than 15 countries. Her background in publishing and broadcasting has positioned her to bridge the gap between authorship and broader visibility.

While awards are often seen as symbolic, IIBA is structured to function as a springboard. For some, recognition becomes a pathway to speaking engagements, podcasts, or film and documentary projects. For others, it provides credibility to extend their work into consulting, education, or community initiatives.

Giving Back

A portion of proceeds from IIBA events supports community-focused projects, including book donations and playground construction in underserved areas. These initiatives reflect the organization's broader mission: that stories should not only be celebrated, but also contribute to tangible impact in the real world.

Addressing the Industry Conversation

As with other award programs, IIBA has faced questions about its business model. While sometimes described as "pay-to-play," the organization emphasizes that its judging process and award announcements are conducted independently of event ticket sales. Gala participation and optional commemorative items are available but not required.

Looking Ahead

This year's gala is expected to bring together authors, entrepreneurs, and media professionals from around the world. By combining recognition with visibility opportunities, the International Impact Book Awards continues to encourage authors to step into leadership roles and share their stories more widely.

