Recent Indian investments totaling over £100 million in the UK are being hailed as evidence of the success of the government's Plan for Change, providing global investors with the confidence to do business in the UK.

Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has been in New Delhi this week to restart talks on a trade deal with India, aiming to create more opportunities for UK businesses and support the government's mission to grow the economy. Meanwhile, UK Investment Minister Poppy Gustafsson is visiting Bengaluru as part of a two-city trip to advocate for British business, promote free trade, and highlight exciting investment opportunities in the UK.

The latest wave of Indian investments spans sectors such as AI, professional services, and textiles, with the potential to create hundreds of new jobs over the next three years. These investments continue the trend of strong Indian interest in the UK, with inward FDI stock from India increasing by 28% at the end of 2023. For five consecutive years, India has remained the second-largest investor in the UK in terms of the number of projects.

These developments also coincide with new opportunities for UK insurance companies, following a recent change in Indian regulations that raised the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector from 74% to 100%, further enhancing prospects for UK firms looking to expand in India.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:

"These investment deals will deliver more than £100 million for the UK economy, creating jobs, strengthening growth, and helping working people. They prove that the government's Plan for Change is giving Indian businesses the confidence they need to continue investing in Britain. Now the UK will strive to be more ambitious and collaborative than ever before as we show the world why the UK is the best place to invest."