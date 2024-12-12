SaaStock's $1.6m acquisition of SaaSOpen Austin unites two powerhouse events, creating the ultimate platform for SaaS founders and leaders to connect and scale

In a move set to redefine the SaaS conference landscape, SaaStock has acquired Nathan Latka's SaaSOpen Austin for $1.6 million. The merger promises to elevate SaaStock USA as the premier destination for SaaS founders and their leadership teams. This strategic unification ensures that rather than splitting focus, the combined efforts will deliver an unparalleled experience for attendees.

SaaStock has a track record of nurturing SaaS success stories. The company spotlighted Calendly's founder, Tope Awotona, in 2018 when the company had just $5 million in revenue. Since then, SaaStock has hosted over 20,000 SaaS leaders through its global events.

Nathan Latka, the creator of SaaSOpen and a celebrated SaaS entrepreneur, shared his initial hesitations about the acquisition.

"When Alex [Theuma, founder of SaaStock] reached out about acquiring SaaSOpen Austin, I had questions," Latka said. "Would we be able to continue with our data-driven style? Would he give us the freedom to require speakers include revenue graphs in all decks? Could we curate to keep out consultants and non-operators?"

Ultimately, Latka's long-standing relationship with SaaStock, spanning over six years, paved the way for a successful deal.

"We worked out the details and are thrilled to be partnering," Latka continued. "SaaStock has birthed hundreds of successful SaaS founders totaling billions in revenue today. If you're a SaaS CEO craving intimate connections with other $5-$500M CEOs, we look forward to hosting you in Austin, May 12-14th!"

This merger is poised to provide SaaS founders with an unparalleled platform for networking, learning, and scaling their businesses. By combining the data-driven insights of SaaSOpen with SaaStock's global reach and expertise, the conference aims to deliver unmatched value to SaaS leaders.