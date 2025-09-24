Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

New analysis from international recruitment firm Robert Half offers a compelling look into the founders behind The Sunday Times Hundred 2025: Britain's fastest-growing private companies. The report reveals a start-up landscape that is more inclusive, regionally distributed and reliant on practical experience than ever before.



Corporate backgrounds outshine elite academic credentials

According to the study, entrepreneurship is increasingly accessible to UK nationals, with 90% of founders being British. Challenging long-held assumptions that elite education is a prerequisite to success, just 6% of entrepreneurs from the fastest growing businesses hail from Oxbridge.



Instead, today's leaders are defined by corporate experience, practical know-how, resilience and creativity. A striking 71% have backgrounds in structured professional environments, equipping them with the strategic mindset and operational skills needed to scale their businesses.



Entrepreneurs span generations, from Gen Z to seasoned professionals

Elsewhere, the analysis reveals that age is no longer a barrier to launching and running successful companies, with founders ranging from 17 to 68 years old and the average age sitting at 42. Gen Z entrepreneurs are operating in fast-moving, consumer-facing sectors such as fashion, wellness and beauty, while older founders dominate in industries including consulting, construction and tech services, where deep expertise and long-term strategic thinking are essential. This demonstrates that both youthful ambition and seasoned insight are contributing to the UK's start-up ecosystem, proving that great ideas can come at any stage of life.



Women remain underrepresented in UK entrepreneurship

Despite progress in many areas, Robert Half's analysis reveals that the gender gap remains a significant challenge. Currently, only 30% of founders are women, and while there are signs of improvement, such as the rise in co-founded ventures between male and female partners, gender-inclusive leadership is still far from the norm. Encouragingly, 13% of businesses were co-founded by male and female partners, suggesting a slow but growing trend toward gender-inclusive leadership.



Regional ecosystems on the rise

Regionally, London continues to lead as the UK's start-up capital, home to 35% of founders. However, other cities are gaining momentum. Manchester accounts for 9%, while Cardiff and Glasgow are quietly building their own entrepreneurial ecosystems. This decentralisation of innovation is a promising sign for balanced economic growth across the UK.



Charlie Grubb, Senior Managing Director at Robert Half Executive Search, commented:

"Our analysis shows that founders are rewriting the rules of entrepreneurship. They're no longer defined by elite education or narrow career paths: they are driven by grit, creativity and a commitment to solving real-world problems. From Gen Z-led fashion brands to seasoned consultants scaling professional services, this year's Sunday Times list reflects a dynamic and inclusive future for UK business.



"What's especially encouraging is the regional momentum. While London still leads, cities like Manchester, Cardiff and Glasgow are cultivating their own entrepreneurial ecosystems. And this decentralisation of innovation is vital for balanced economic growth.



"Despite this positivity, however, it can't be overlooked that challenges remain. The gender gap is stark and traditional industries are underrepresented. If the UK is to build a resilient and inclusive economy, we must support diverse founders across all demographics, backgrounds, sectors and regions. That means targeted investment in female and minority entrepreneurs, stronger links between universities and business, and policies that encourage innovation outside the South East. Only then will the energy captured in these rankings translate into long-term growth for the entire economy."