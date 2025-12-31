A total of 114 people from Scotland are recognised for their contributions to their communities and to the nation in His Majesty The King's New Year Honours.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Individuals from across Scotland are among those recognised in His Majesty The King's New Year Honours List this year, celebrating exceptional service to communities and the country.

Those receiving honours in Scotland include Roland Christian Douglas Schau Engebretson, who established Macaulay College on the Isle of Lewis to address a critical gap in post-school opportunities for young adults with learning disabilities and additional support needs.

Also honoured is Louise Gough, who receives a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to foster care. Ms Gough has served as a foster carer for 28 years, providing a stable and supportive home for 63 children.

In total, 1,157 recipients have been awarded honours this year, with a strong emphasis on recognising those who have championed their local communities. The list highlights a wide range of contributions, including dedicated foster carers, role models in women's sport, committed health workers, champions of the arts, and advocates for young people.

Every part of the UK is represented, from the Western Isles to Liskeard in Cornwall, reflecting the breadth of service and achievement recognised. Recipients from Scotland account for nine per cent of those honoured this year.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "This year's Honours list celebrates the very best of Britain – people who put the common good ahead of themselves to strengthen communities and change lives. Their quiet dedication speaks to the decent, compassionate country we are proud to be. On behalf of the whole nation, thank you – and congratulations to everyone recognised today."

Secretary of State for Scotland Douglas Alexander said: "My warmest congratulations go to all of the Scottish recipients of His Majesty's New Year Honours. Scots the length and breadth of the country have been recognised for their contribution to politics, business, the arts, science and to their communities. Veteran politician Adam Ingram is Knighted for his huge contribution to our public life. Those of us of a certain vintage will welcome the perfect harmony of Eve Graham being recognised for her decades of service to the music industry. Also recognised is Jimmy Buchan, for his tireless dedication to championing the interests of Scottish fishermen. The list is packed with local heroes who strive every day to tackle disadvantage. I congratulate all those who work so hard day in day out to make our communities better places to live and work."