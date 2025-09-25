Smarter Oncology, Faster Access: How Anna Forsythe and Oncoscope-AI Are Reengineering Cancer Care

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In oncology, a cascade of new trials, approvals, and guideline updates has become the norm. Yet the systems meant to translate that progress into care haven't kept pace. Clinicians and product teams are inundated with data, but rarely is it organized to support fast, defensible decisions at the point of need. The result is often delays in care and lost time for patients.

Recognizing this disconnect, Anna Forsythe, a pharmacist, health economist, and founder of Oncoscope-AI, built a solution. Motivated by personal experience, including friends and colleagues who received care that lagged behind the evidence, she fused clinical insight with commercial acumen to create a platform that supports clinical decision-making and strategic evidence planning.

Her timing couldn't be more critical. Today's environment is split between regulatory acceleration and payer caution. Regulators increasingly offer accelerated pathways for medicines addressing unmet needs. Meanwhile, national payers demand deeply contextualized evidence before granting public reimbursement. This tension, compounded by external reference pricing and strategic launch sequencing, has led to uneven access across countries.

Oncoscope-AI was designed to operate precisely in this gap between clinical urgency and regulatory rigor. For physicians, it can compress hours of literature review into seconds. By entering stage, genetic markers, and prior therapies, clinicians receive a human-reviewed, guideline-aligned summary that surfaces survival outcomes, progression metrics, toxicity data, and approval status. Each data point is linked directly to primary studies and relevant guidelines for transparency and traceability.

This clinical precision is matched by commercial depth. Market access teams can define Population, Intervention, Comparator, Outcome (PICO) criteria, retrieve relevant studies, map drug availability across jurisdictions, and run simulations to model market impact and reimbursement risk. These capabilities are increasingly vital amid European Health Technology Assessment(HTA) reform, where Joint Clinical Assessments (JCAs) will standardize evidence evaluation across Member States. For qualifying products, developers must now submit evidence simultaneously to both the European Medicines Agency and the HTA secretariat, raising the bar for dossier preparation.

Anticipating this evolution, Oncoscope-AI's roadmap now integrates European regulatory guidance, reimbursement decisions, and localized guideline text. It also provides exportable, auditable evidence tables to support dossier preparation. Its simulation engine runs on a continuously updated, expert-validated dataset. This helps ensure that market models reflect current trial outcomes and regulatory activity, not static literature snapshots.

Forsythe shares her observations of industry behavior. She acknowledges why companies sequence launches and manage pricing. "These are rational responses to fiscal realities and international price governance. But I believe technology can mitigate the inequities those strategies often produce," she says.

Oncoscope-AI blends trained AI with human curation. The AI scans registries, preprints, journals, and filings to surface signals at scale. Domain experts validate relevance, extract numerical endpoints, and provide regulatory context. "Physicians don't need more reading material," Forsythe says. "They need the timely, relevant information that is tailored to the patient in front of them."

For pharmaceutical teams, this translates into strategic preparedness. By identifying emerging comparators, simulating comparative effectiveness, and organizing evidence into auditable PICO-driven exports, companies can build stronger, timelier market access dossiers and anticipate reimbursement questions before they escalate. Industry analysts and consultancies have urged similar readiness strategies as the JCA takes effect.

Users are already seeing results. Oncoscope-AI's simulation outputs pinpoint country-level evidence gaps and shorten dossier preparation. Exportable, PICO-aligned tables and country trackers allow teams to respond the moment a guideline or reimbursement decision changes, without restarting literature reviews from scratch.

It's worth emphasizing that Forsythe frames equitable access not as a moral debate, but as a design challenge. She argues that system-level fixes, rather than focusing solely on industry behavior, will expand reach.

Oncoscope-AI positions itself as a bridge between AI innovation and regulatory rigor at a time when scientific velocity often outpaces legacy workflows. The platform isn't built for shortcuts. It's built for readiness: an auditable, clinician-trusted channel from discovery to delivery. For Forsythe, the mission is both professional and ethical. She says, "If we want better outcomes in cancer care, we don't need more information; we need smarter information."