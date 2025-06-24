Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The UK's pandemic preparedness received a major boost today with the government announcing a £1bn investment in a new National Biosecurity Centre, forming a key pillar of the updated National Security Strategy.

The funding will deliver the next phase of a state-of-the-art scientific campus in Surrey, set to become the UK's leading facility for animal biosecurity. The centre will focus on detecting, monitoring, and controlling high-risk diseases that pose a growing threat to public health, food security, and the wider economy.

Animal-borne diseases now account for around 60% of all known human infections, with three-quarters of emerging diseases - including COVID-19 - originating in animals. Ministers say the new centre will improve the UK's ability to respond to threats like avian influenza, foot and mouth disease, and African swine fever, helping to prevent simultaneous outbreaks and protect key industries.

Biosecurity failures could cost the UK billions in lost exports, damage to rural communities, and disruptions to supply chains. Livestock and animal-product exports alone contribute £16bn annually to the national economy.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed said:

"The first role of any Government is national security.That is why we are making a record investment into the nation's biosecurity capabilities, and in turn our national security, after years of chronic underfunding.Farmers and food producers will now be better protected from diseases, our food security strengthened, and public health better safeguarded against future pandemics. This government is getting on with delivering on our Plan for Change."

The new National Biosecurity Centre will play a critical role in tackling the full spectrum of biological threats facing the UK, including those posed by hostile states. Designed to secure the nation's long-term resilience, the centre will ensure the UK maintains the scientific expertise, infrastructure, and global leadership needed to detect, manage, and contain emerging disease threats for years to come.

Part of the Government's Plan for Change, the investment also aims to create jobs and support economic growth, while establishing the UK as a global leader in biosecurity.