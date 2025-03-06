UK-Ireland Summit Unveils £185.5 Million Investment, Creating 2,540 Jobs UK-Ireland Summit unveils £185.5 million investment, creating 2,540 jobs

At the inaugural UK-Ireland Summit in Liverpool, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced a £185.5 million investment from Irish companies, expected to create over 2,500 jobs across the UK.

This investment includes commitments from tech firms like Version 1 and Galvia, as well as companies such as Applegreen, Omniplex, Buymedia, Uniquely, Walsh Mushrooms, and PM Group. The Prime Minister and the Taoiseach were in Liverpool with senior ministers from both governments, showcasing a "major and significant manifestation" of a new chapter in relations between the two governments.

Additionally, W.H. Davis, now part of Buckland Rail, secured a £100 million contract with Irish Rail to enhance railway infrastructure in Ireland. This collaboration underscores the strong economic ties between the two nations, with trade valued at approximately €100 billion annually and highlight the ongoing collaboration and economic growth between the UK and Ireland.

With substantial investments and strategic collaborations across various sectors, both governments are demonstrating a shared commitment to fostering long-term economic growth and strengthening their ties. As the two countries continue to work together on initiatives that create jobs, drive innovation, and improve infrastructure, the future of UK-Ireland relations looks increasingly prosperous and collaborative. This new chapter signals a promising horizon for both nations, built on trust, mutual benefit, and shared ambitions.

