What to Do After a Car Accident in Illinois: Legal Steps to Protect Yourself

In many instances, car accidents are traumatic events that can shock victims into inaction, making it more difficult for them to respond appropriately when it comes to taking care of themselves and others involved in a crash. This shock can also limit their ability to make clear decisions after the matter, which could, in turn, affect the quality of any potential injury claims.

As such, drivers in traffic-dense regions like Chicago and the surrounding area should become familiar with the legal steps involved in taking care of themselves and others after a car accident to better protect their rights. Notably, while some issues can be addressed via insurance alone, it can also help to know when to contact local legal experts like Therman Law Offices for professional help.

Actions to Take Immediately After a Car Accident

In accidents where drivers are cognizant enough to get out of their vehicles and clearly communicate, they should first check for injuries and call emergency services immediately following a car accident. Even in instances where emergency care may not be necessary, drivers should still call the police to have them document the scene and provide information that drivers can then use to file claims later on.

After checking for injuries and calling emergency services, drivers should move to safety and exchange contact information with each other. Insurance company Progressive explains that, to cover all the necessary bases, drivers should "Be sure to get the name, address, phone number, and insurance information of the other driver. If possible, swap other information such as car makes and models, driver's license numbers, and license plate numbers."

When possible, drivers should also document the scene by taking photos and collecting witness info from nearby third parties. This information is important for helping claims representatives and legal experts determine who is at fault for an accident.

Understanding Illinois Personal Injury Law

For drivers living in Illinois, it's important to understand specific state laws that can uniquely determine how certain legal processes work when it comes to filing claims and assigning fault for accidents.

Since Illinois follows a "fault" system for car accidents, it's the insurers of the involved parties that determine fault for any resulting vehicle damage or personal injuries. If the other party in an accident was deemed negligent, the driver less at fault could be entitled to compensation.

It is also worth keeping in mind that Illinois law requires residents to report certain accidents to the police. While this step may seem unnecessary for minor accidents, filing a report can still prove instrumental in protecting one's legal interests.

Protecting One's Rights and Contacting Legal Professionals

Collecting information following a car accident is vital to building a solid case should filing a personal injury claim become necessary, but drivers should be mindful of how they go about doing so. For example, drivers should avoid admitting fault or giving detailed statements to insurance companies, as doing so could weaken their case. Instead, it may help to contact a qualified attorney for legal advice and representation.

Consulting a law firm like Therman Law Offices can help drivers navigate the legal challenges that come with recovering from significant damages, as legal professionals can assist in securing fair compensation and handling insurance negotiations.

The Importance of Preparation

Preparing oneself for difficult circumstances like car accidents can be challenging given how many steps there are to keep track of. Preparation is important, however, so keeping the process as simple as possible remains vital to regaining control over an otherwise shocking situation.

In case of an accident, drivers should focus on getting themselves and others to safety before contacting emergency services and exchanging info with the other driver(s). From here, drivers should document the scene and contact legal representatives to receive guidance after the fact. By following these steps, drivers can come away from accidents with the ability to protect their rights and receive the compensation they deserve in a timely manner.

FAQs

Q: How long do I have to file a personal injury claim in Illinois?

A: The statute of limitations in Illinois is typically two years from the date of the accident, but it's best to consult a legal expert for case-specific timelines.

Q: Can I still receive compensation if I was partially at fault?

A: Yes. Under Illinois' comparative negligence law, you may recover damages if you are less than 50% at fault, though your compensation will be reduced proportionally.

Q: What if the other driver doesn't have insurance?

A: You may still be able to file a claim through uninsured motorist coverage or seek legal help for alternative compensation routes.