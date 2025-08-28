Inside the UK start-up rethinking social media for kids - and why it couldn't come at a more urgent time.

As algorithms, ad models and adult-centric platforms dominate the digital lives of children, London based Liaura is doing something radical: starting from scratch. Founded by Hugh Shepherd, the early-stage platform is building a human-led online space for 6–13-year-olds - not as a scaled-down version of adult social media, but as a new standard. With the UK's Online Safety Act now in force, Liaura is betting that safe, age-appropriate design isn't just good ethics - it's smart innovation. Exclusive insights via Entrepreneur UK.

What problem are you solving, and why now in the UK?

Children today are growing up in an online world that was never designed for them. They're joining platforms built for adults, where algorithms, advertising, and bad actors dominate. Liaura is changing that by creating a safe, human-led social platform for 6–13-year-olds. With the Online Safety Act in force, this conversation has never been more relevant. Regulation alone isn't enough, kids need both safe spaces and the digital skills to thrive. That's what we're building.

What's been your biggest turning point so far?

Securing backing from Innovate UK and the Centre for Digital Innovation was a major milestone. It validated the need for Liaura and gave us the resources to refine the platform and move towards launch with confidence.

How are you adapting to the current UK climate?

The cost of living and funding landscape is challenging for start-ups, so we've kept operations lean and focused on building real partnerships with schools, families, and content creators. That community-first approach is helping us stay resilient and relevant.

What's one underrated move that made a big impact?

Listening to children and parents early. We spent months gathering feedback through surveys and direct conversations, which shaped the platform into something that feels safe, fun, and genuinely useful. Those insights have been more valuable than any marketing spend.

What's one lesson you'd share with new founders?

Don't build in isolation. The best ideas come from collaboration and from understanding the people you want to serve. In our case, that means talking to kids, parents, and educators every step of the way.

What excites you most about building in the UK?

The UK is leading global conversations on online safety and regulation, which creates a unique opportunity to build platforms that set the standard for child wellbeing online. Being part of that movement, helping to shape not just compliance but a cultural shift feels exciting and important.