Starting a business is one thing, but building a lasting and successful brand takes vision. In this interview with Adam Stott, founder of London based Big Business Events, that specialises in organising high-impact business events, conferences, and networking opportunities, Entrepreneur UK dives into the mindset and strategies that helped him turn challenges into stepping stones, defy economic uncertainties, and create a culture of excellence.

What inspired you to start your business?

Wanting to advance my career, years ago I invested thousands of pounds in business coaching. It helped me significantly, and I wanted to share that winning formula with others. I have always believed that success isn't reserved for a select few, it is earned by those willing to take action, push boundaries, and refuse to settle. I have seen incredibly talented business owners struggle, not because they lack potential, but because they lack the right strategies and guidance. After my early business experiences and the lessons I learnt from my coaches, I knew I could empower others to take control of their financial futures and build something extraordinary.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in the early stages?

The biggest challenge for me was uncertainty. Not knowing which strategies to follow to put me on the path to success in the early days tested my resilience. Building credibility and trust took time, and I had to prove through action, not just words, that I could deliver results. I tackled this by going all in: leading from the front, working harder, learning faster, and helping my clients achieve real, measurable success. I refused to let doubt or obstacles slow me down. Every challenge became fuel for growth.

How has the UK's economic environment impacted your business decisions?

Throughout my business journey I have witnessed two recessions, but I wasn't fazed. In 2008, when the whole world was falling apart around me, a good friend of mine said: a great entrepreneur creates their own economy. You don't look at what other businesses are doing; you focus on whether yours is making money. Mine was. The economy will always shift, but leaders do not wait for perfect conditions to act. I have seen that when others pull back in fear, there is an opportunity to push forward, dominate new spaces, and build even stronger businesses. I make decisions with a long-term vision - not just reacting to change, but commanding it.

How do you stay ahead of industry trends and innovate within your field?

The number one action I take is to continually invest in mentorship and coaching, taking advice from people who are where I want to be. The best leaders are always learning and evolving, staying two steps ahead. I seek inspiration and advice from my coaches, make bold moves, and never settle for yesterday's success, understanding that I cannot lead by following trends, but by creating them.

What steps do you take to build a strong company culture?

A powerful company is not just built on strategy, it is built on people, purpose, and unshakeable standards. I cultivate a culture of excellence, accountability, and unstoppable ambition. My team understands that we are not here to play small. We set bold targets, demand the best from ourselves, and celebrate every victory. Success is not a suggestion; it is an expectation. When you build strong leaders within your organisation, you build an empire.

What advice would you give to someone thinking about starting a business in the UK today?

Stop waiting and start executing. Too many people let fear, doubt, or the idea of 'perfect timing' hold them back. The most successful people are not the ones with the best ideas, they are the ones who take action, adapt, and refuse to quit. Learn from the best, master your craft, and surround yourself with winners. Success is there for the taking if you have the courage to claim it.

