In 2022, Jen Davies took a bold step with her long-time colleague Graham Fulton, launching Conic, a film distribution company with a focus on captivating stories that deserve a wider audience. From navigating the hurdles of starting a business to championing films like Utama, Jen shares the highs and lows of building a company that's as much about passion as it is about films with purpose.

What inspired you to start your business?

I went for a pint in March 2022 with (my now business partner) Graham Fulton, and he told me he wanted to start a business, and asked me if he did, would I get involved. We'd worked together for a decade at another film distribution company, and I think we were both ready to stretch our legs a little. I had returned in late 2019 from maternity leave to a company that felt very different to the one I'd left. The founders (who I had loved working with) had both moved on from the company while I'd been away, there was a new CEO who had a different style. He initially didn't seem to understand why the company needed a Creative Director and I found myself sidelined. Then just a few months back in the business, Covid hit. I was furloughed for several months.

I applied for some coaching via a pilot project run by Coaching for Creatives, and they paired me with Jim Tough, ex-CEO of the Scottish Arts Council. His advice on gradually building things, looking for small wins, finding ways to take small steps was incredibly useful. He recommended always striving for balance across work, family and creativity. Things eased, I returned to work, showed up and did a good job and got onto a steady enough footing, but it wasn't the same.

Back to that fateful pint with Graham - we talked about the amazing films out there which weren't getting UK distribution. This included the Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Award-winner Utama – a film about an elderly Quechua couple living on the Bolivian altiplano and how as a film it wasn't an easy sell – but should be available for UK cinemas.

We talked about building the kind of company we wanted to work for. Fair, kind, compatible with having small children! At that point Graham had twin toddlers and a daughter who was a year or so older than my son, who was 3 at the time.

The decision to set up Conic was actually fairly easy – I knew Graham and I worked well together after a decade of doing so, had total trust and respect for how he does things – and realised we had enough skills between us to do almost everything ourselves at the start. We set it up with equal ownership of the business for us both.

We set up Conic to release films which had something to say. Interesting films, made by filmmakers with a vision. And after a complicated summer of setting up a business and everything that entailed - our first film acquisition, which we released in cinemas in October 2022 was Utama, the Sundance Award winner.

What was your biggest challenge and how did you overcome it?

I'm not sure there's been a specific challenge to overcome – just many smaller ones! From my side it's usually a mix of creativity, striving to make things look and feel good, and work well. Teamwork helps. And just keep going. Work half the night if you need to.

How did you secure your initial funding?

Friends and family own 20% of Conic. We also got a loan. It was enough to acquire and release our first few films and beyond that, we've been reliant on enough of the films making money. We've also had support for some film releases from both BFI and Screen Scotland.

How do you handle failure or setbacks?

Shrug and move on. Not every film will work at box office. Know that there was merit in believing in it for the sake of the film, for the story, for the filmmakers and for the few people who did see it. And there's always a glimmer of hope that the films which didn't work in the cinema might find an audience later on. Then on to the next film – with just an added edge of anxiety because the stakes are slightly higher!

What advice would you give to someone starting their own business?

At the risk of sounding like a whole set of motivational posters…

- Build the world around you that you want to live in. I want to work in a space where people care, where kindness matters, where we can be fair and decent.

-Like what you do. Putting out stories into the world and connecting great films with audiences feels worthwhile. And there's never a dull moment.

- Find someone to do it with! By setting up Conic alongside Graham I've always had a sounding board, reassurance, a different approach, a new idea, a conversation. And if you're a pictures, tech, ideas person – find a business, sales, finance person! It's not that clear cut in our case really – but I think overall having directors with complimentary skills has worked for Conic.

- You're more likely to regret the things you didn't do than the things you did.

- Action is good.

- Find great collaborators and be great to work with.

- Pay freelancers first.

How do you stay motivated during tough times?

Think of the films. If one title is tough going or things aren't working – chances are there's some joy or successes with another film – or the potential for this with the next one. I guess being naturally optimistic probably helps too. Keeping in mind what we're building – the vision and how this is just the beginning. And it also helps to think how far we've come in 3 years. We've had films succeed in cinemas, sell to major broadcasters and streamers, get nominated for BAFTAs, get reviewed everywhere. We've got a great team. Conic's reputation has grown. The overall cultural impact feels worthwhile.

Share your tips for achieving success…

- Hard work.

- -Work with great people. Build a team who cares.

- Trust your instincts.

- Just keep going.

- Work half the night.

- Have a very patient partner who will put up with you working half the night.

- Teamwork all the way.