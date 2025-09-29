Addressing Gaps in Cognitive Health: How i-Function® Is Aiming to Transform the Fight Against Cognitive Decline

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For decades, cognitive health has been underserved compared with many other areas of medicine. Many commonly used clinical tools for assessing early brain function deterioration are either not sensitive to subtle impairments or are outdated, with paper-and-pencil tests still widely used. These assessments often require highly trained professionals and are difficult to scale. "Some of the most commonly used tests are decades old," notes Peter Kallestrup, CEO of i-Function®, an innovative digital health company based in Miami, FL. "In most critical areas of healthcare, we would not see such a lack of up-to-date tools."

Tools, such as blood biomarkers, PET scans, or spinal fluid taps (Lumbar Punctures), provide critical insights but are often costly, invasive, or inaccessible to large population segments. At the same time, there is also a shortage of neuropsychologists and aging specialists worldwide, leaving many older adults without access to early screening. In the United States alone, millions are estimated to live with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a likely precursor to Alzheimer's disease, but only a small fraction are formally diagnosed. "This gap or delay in detection means opportunities for early intervention are often lost," Kallestrup explains.

Yet the trajectory of the field is shifting. Advances in medicine, artificial intelligence, and digital health are accelerating progress, bringing solutions that are more efficient, scalable, and user-friendly. "The industry is not perfect, but there is momentum," says Kallestrup. "We are seeing new approaches emerge that have the potential to change outcomes."

i-Function® has developed one such solution with LASSI-D™, a digital cognitive screening tool. Based on validated research, supported by the NIH, it offers a self-administered AI human avatar facilitated digital assessment under the supervision of a healthcare provider. LASSI-D™ automates scoring and subsequent recommendations, can be deployed in multiple languages, and does not require a specialist. This, therefore, enables general practitioners and clinics with limited resources to integrate cognitive screening into routine care more easily.

"LASSI-D™ is not designed to provide a final definitive diagnosis," clarifies Kallestrup. "It is an easy screening tool that helps determine whether further evaluation is needed. That alone aims to make a critical difference, because by the time clear symptoms appear, intervention options are often limited."

Early screening empowers individuals and healthcare providers with information that allows for appropriate next steps. Research suggests that certain lifestyle modifications can reduce the likelihood of cognitive decline by up to 40% for many people. Tools like LASSI-D™ can support earlier adoption of such measures by identifying risks sooner. Kallestrup adds, "Knowing where you stand gives you the opportunity to act."

Accessibility is central to i-Function's mission. By lowering costs and minimizing reliance on scarce specialists, digital screening can extend reach into underserved populations, including those in rural or resource-limited settings. This shift is critical as populations age and demand for cognitive care grows.

Still, innovation alone is not enough. Awareness and education remain essential, both for the public and for healthcare professionals. Many general practitioners rarely ask patients about memory concerns unless prompted, and many individuals delay seeking evaluation until symptoms interfere with daily life. "There are three challenges we have to address: the limitations of current tools, the shortage of specialists, and the lack of awareness," says Kallestrup. "Technology can help overcome all three, but adoption will require a collective effort."

While no cure for Alzheimer's exists today, the pace of research is accelerating, with multiple pharmaceutical and technological initiatives underway. For individuals, this means that gaining time through earlier detection may also provide access to future interventions. "Even incremental gains matter," Kallestrup emphasizes. "If earlier screening gives someone an extra few years of higher-quality life, that time has value in itself. It may also place them in a position to benefit from emerging therapies."

The broader message, particularly during Alzheimer's Month, is one of action. Early detection should not be viewed as a source of fear but as an opportunity for preparedness. As Kallestrup says, "We are moving from a reactive model of care to a proactive one. That shift will be essential if we want to meet the demands of an aging population and provide individuals with better options for their future."