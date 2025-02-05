Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the fast-evolving landscape of loyalty programs, Attila Kecsmar, CEO of London based Antavo, an enterprise-grade SaaS loyalty technology provider, sees artificial intelligence (AI) as a transformative force. With a deep understanding of the loyalty industry, Kecsmar is focused on how AI can revolutionise operations, particularly when it comes to personalisation, customer engagement, and efficiency. "Like most sectors, AI has the potential to have a huge impact on the ways we work and on outcomes," he says. However, he cautions that AI is not a catch-all solution. "It depends, however, on the training and application of AI – it's not a silver bullet or completely autonomous."

At Antavo, AI is used to enhance the firm's customer loyalty platforms, offering global brands like Ripcurl and KFC a way to serve their loyalty members more effectively. "We see that we can use AI to help our customers… to effectively and efficiently serve their loyalty members better," Kecsmar adds. By leveraging the company's 12 years of loyalty expertise, AI is used to further personalise the customer experience and improve the outcomes of loyalty programs. Through Antavo's Loyalty AI Cloud, brands can better understand their members' behaviours on a granular level. This allows for the creation of tailored loyalty schemes that truly resonate with customers, driving engagement and business growth.

In line with this vision, Antavo recently unveiled Timi AI, an agentic AI designed to enhance the customer experience. "Last month, we unveiled Antavo's agentic AI in our biggest product launch to date. Timi AI helps clients navigate, optimise, and master our products with ease," Kecsmar explains. With Timi AI's assistance, clients can implement loyalty programs up to ten times faster, enabling them to make rapid improvements and keep their programs dynamic. Internally, this also frees up Antavo's experts to focus on refining products and overall offerings, streamlining the business's operations.

While AI is undoubtedly a powerful tool, Kecsmar doesn't believe it will replace human jobs in the loyalty sector. "No, I don't believe AI will replace human jobs in our sector, but the potential to enhance existing roles and support experts is huge," he remarks. The integration of AI is meant to complement, not replace, human expertise, especially in areas where specialised knowledge is required. "Loyalty expertise is not commonplace," he continues, "and we created Timi AI so that businesses don't have to hire an expert. We don't see that it has taken a role destined for a person."

As AI continues to be integrated into business models, Kecsmar acknowledges that ethical concerns must be carefully navigated. The EU's evolving AI regulations present particular challenges for tech companies looking to innovate while staying compliant. "Law-makers need to strike the right balance between safeguarding and creativity to avoid stifling burgeoning businesses," Kecsmar urges. He points out that while innovation is crucial, the regulatory landscape can often be an obstacle. "We've grown to an $8 million revenue operation serving businesses worldwide… it's growth that's been hard-won. Now, we're facing the prospect of a heavily regulatory environment that dramatically slows the pace of transformation."

Despite the hurdles, Kecsmar is optimistic about the role AI will play in shaping customer experiences in the future. He believes the key to success lies in leveraging AI to foster deeper, more meaningful relationships with customers. "The integration of AI empowers businesses to foster deeper, more meaningful relationships with customers while ensuring their programs remain competitive and relevant," he says. As customer expectations evolve, AI can help brands create adaptive, intelligent loyalty systems that stay ahead of the curve.

Kecsmar's vision is clear: AI is a powerful tool for businesses, especially those in the loyalty space, but its potential must be nurtured carefully and responsibly. "AI has the potential to revolutionise our world for the better," he concludes, "but startups need the space, funding, and support from governments to get on with the job. We've only just begun to scratch the surface of AI's potential." In an industry where personalisation and engagement are key, Kecsmar's forward-thinking approach is setting the stage for the future of loyalty programs.