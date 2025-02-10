Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic concept; it is the silent force remolding industries at an unprecedented pace. From automating operations to redefining customer interactions, AI is at the helm of a transformation that is altering the very fabric of corporate strategy.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Few are as deeply immersed in this evolution as Leonid Feinberg, co-founder and CEO of Verax AI, a UK-based firm that specialises in enterprise-grade trust solutions for generative AI. In a recent discussion with Entrepreneur UK, Feinberg shed light on AI's inexorable expansion into business functions, its impact on employment, and the ethical dilemmas that accompany its ascent.

The increasing dominance of AI in business

Feinberg envisions a future in which AI assumes an expansive role in business management. When asked about AI's trajectory over the next five to ten years, he was unequivocal:

"I believe that AI will take over most aspects of running a business. Almost everything that goes into running a business can be partially or fully covered by AI. The pattern recognition strength that AI is valued for, together with agentic capabilities, can positively contribute to finance, operations, HR, engineering, legal, sales, marketing, and a lot more."

This perspective suggests a profound reconfiguration of corporate structures, where AI optimizes decision-making, enhances efficiency, and reduces human error across a range of functions.

AI as a catalyst for business growth

Verax AI's own technology exemplifies this paradigm shift. Feinberg underscores the extent to which AI underpins his firm's value proposition:

"Our entire product (Verax Control Center) is AI-based, and the problems it solves are directly related to AI (visibility and control of AI components in an enterprise). A new generation of AI-specific challenges requires AI-based solutions."

The implication is clear: as AI proliferates within corporate environments, enterprises will require AI-driven oversight to maintain transparency and control over these increasingly autonomous systems.

The labour market in an AI-dominated economy

A perennial concern surrounding AI's rise is its impact on employment. Feinberg acknowledges the disruptive potential of AI, but suggests that, on balance, its effects may be positive:

"Yes, the main component of many jobs in a software company is analyzing different situations and choosing the right way to act. This is something AI can often do more effectively than humans and definitely at lower cost. Therefore, in my opinion, it will replace many of the current jobs. However, in parallel with this, I expect new types of jobs to be created, which will be required in an AI environment. So, I expect the overall contribution of AI to the job market to be positive."

His view highlights an evolutionary rather than revolutionary shift, with AI displacing certain roles while simultaneously creating demand for new ones better suited to an AI-infused economy.

Ethical dilemmas in AI adoption

AI's growing ubiquity raises pressing ethical questions, particularly regarding its misuse. Feinberg is candid about the risks:

"AI can be easily used to achieve non-ethical goals, such as impersonation or software vulnerability detection and exploitation. While I don't believe that limiting or regulating AI is going to help, I do think that a significant effort needs to be invested into building tools that would protect everyone from these unethical attempts."

Rather than advocating for regulatory curbs, he calls for a technological counterbalance - innovations that mitigate AI's potential for harm without stifling its development.

AI's influence on decision-making and customer interaction

Beyond operational efficiencies and ethical considerations, AI's predictive capabilities stand to redefine customer engagement. Feinberg foresees a future in which AI enhances personalization and optimizes decision-making:

"A lot of decision making can be made better by AI, as it has great ability to unlock patterns from historical data. Therefore, I expect that customer experience will be much better addressed (and definitely much more customized) by AI and more effective decisions will be made."

His prognosis aligns with broader industry trends, where AI-powered analytics enable firms to anticipate customer needs and tailor services with unprecedented precision.

AI as the strategic imperative for business

AI is no longer a supplementary tool but the cornerstone of modern business strategy. As Feinberg's insights illustrate, its role extends beyond efficiency gains - it is actively redefining corporate structures, reshaping labour markets, and influencing ethical discourse. Enterprises that fail to integrate AI into their operations risk obsolescence, while those that embrace it must do so with careful oversight and strategic foresight.

The coming years will determine not just how AI is adopted, but how well businesses navigate the balance between innovation, regulation, and responsibility. Companies like Verax AI are at the forefront of ensuring that AI's immense potential is harnessed securely and effectively. What remains clear is that AI is not just transforming business - it is becoming business itself.