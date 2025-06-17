You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) has long been considered the backbone of business operations, integrating critical functions such as inventory management, procurement, production planning, and finance into a single system. Despite being an established technology, the ERP market continues to evolve, driven by emerging technologies, cloud adoption, and the need for more agile business operations. With a market size that will reach $147.7 billion in 2025 and an annual growth rate of 8% since 2022, ERP remains one of the most vital tools for modern enterprises navigating complex global supply chains. However, while ERP solutions evolve, so too do the challenges businesses face in implementing and maintaining these systems.

Historically, businesses viewed ERP as a long-term investment—something implemented once and maintained for years, if not decades. However, that mindset is changing. "Many companies have held onto outdated ERP systems for too long, believing that upgrading would be costly or disruptive," says Branislav Chrastina, founder of BCIT, an ERP consulting firm specializing in Infor solutions. "But what we're seeing now is a shift with companies recognizing that staying competitive requires continuous adaptation." Branislav Chrastina Founder of BCIT

One of the biggest drivers of this shift is the rise of cloud-based ERP. Traditionally, ERP implementations were highly customized and installed on-site, making upgrades complex and expensive. Today, multi-tenant cloud ERP solutions offer full functionality with lower upfront costs, faster updates, and built-in AI capabilities. This has significantly altered the competitive landscape, as businesses now weigh the benefits of flexibility against the perceived risks of moving critical operations to the cloud.

"Infor has taken a strong position in the cloud ERP space," Branislav notes. "Unlike some providers that offer limited cloud functionality, Infor delivers a full-suite solution comparable to on-premise systems. That's a game changer for companies that need reliability without sacrificing innovation."

Despite its benefits, ERP adoption is not without challenges. One of the biggest hurdles for companies implementing ERP is change management. Large organizations, especially those with fragmented systems and siloed departments, often struggle to unify their operations under a single ERP framework.

Branislav shares an example of a company that they cater to, a global superalloy manufacturing firm. "They had multiple small, disconnected software packages running different parts of the business. The challenge wasn't just implementing ERP—it was changing the company's mindset to embrace a unified system. That's often the bigger hurdle," he says.

Beyond cloud adoption, AI is reshaping how businesses interact with ERP software. From automating data entry to predicting supply chain disruptions, AI-enhanced ERP systems are enabling businesses to operate with greater efficiency and intelligence. According to Branislav, AI integration in ERP is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Companies that fail to leverage AI for demand forecasting, real-time analytics, and automated workflows risk inefficiencies that could cost them market share.

Resistance to change, lack of internal expertise, and concerns over cost remain significant barriers. However, industry experts argue that businesses can no longer afford to delay ERP modernization. With increasing market competition and growing demands for real-time data insights, companies that lag behind in ERP adoption may find themselves unable to compete.

BCIT has, therefore, prioritized ERP education among its team members. "We dedicate two hours each week to learning sessions focused on various ongoing subjects and their applications in ERP," Branislav explains. "We upskill ourselves to further help businesses make better decisions and operate more effectively."

This emphasis on continuous learning is becoming a necessity across the industry. Consultants who specialize in ERP implementation often work on long-term projects, but the risk is that by the time one project is completed, the technology may have already advanced beyond their knowledge. "It's a real challenge," says Branislav. "If you spend two or three years on a single implementation without staying updated on new developments, you risk falling behind the market."

The future of ERP, according to Branislav Charstina, will likely see even greater automation, deeper integration with machine learning algorithms, and a push toward real-time data analytics that can predict business trends before they happen. For businesses, the key takeaway is clear: ERP is not a static investment—it is a dynamic system that requires continuous evolution. Organizations that recognize this and proactively adapt to the changing landscape will not only survive but thrive in the digital era.