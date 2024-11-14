Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Euan Cameron never set out to dismantle one of the most entrenched traditions in the hiring process. Yet, as the co-founder of Willo, a Glasgow based company known for its commitment to shaking up recruitment norms, that's precisely what he has done. The catalyst for this transformation was a personal realisation. "I was hiring salespeople for a previous startup and realised the CVs candidates were sending me were not true reflections of them," Cameron recalls. Seeking a clearer picture of his candidates, he asked for short video submissions instead. The results were revelatory. "The hires I made were incredible – it changed the game. I could quickly and easily identify the passion, motivation, and personality of these ambitious sales people."

But there was more to Cameron's mission than operational efficiency. As someone who has navigated the challenges of dyslexia, he was acutely aware of how the traditional CV could act as an unintentional barrier, particularly for those who, like him, are neurodiverse. "I've faced the challenges of being screened out due to spelling errors or struggling to put together a CV that fully represents who I am," he says. This experience has fueled Cameron's drive to create a platform that looks beyond conventional credentials. "The CV was once the best we had to demonstrate aptitude for a job, but that hasn't been the case for some time," he notes. Today, Willo provides a digital alternative that empowers candidates from all corners of the world to showcase their skills without the constraints of paper qualifications.

Willo's team reflects this ethos of inclusivity from within. By coincidence, around half the company, including co-founder Andrew Wood, shares Cameron's dyslexia. This lived experience has become a guiding force behind Willo's focus on accessibility and equity.

The platform's technical advantages are significant. "Willo is now known for its accessibility," Cameron says. "It works on any device, even on the slowest internet connections," which has been crucial in reaching users across the globe. The company's recent achievement of ISO27001 certification underscores another critical aspect: security. As data protection becomes an ever-more pressing concern in recruitment, Willo's proactive stance sets it apart.

Yet, the most promising aspect of Willo's evolution lies in its pioneering work with AI and talent intelligence. The platform harnesses billions of data points from candidate interviews, presenting a challenge Cameron and his team are eager to tackle: processing this data effectively and without bias. "Employers have historically struggled to consume all these data points at scale," he explains. "That's about to change with Willo Intelligence tools."

Funding has been another testament to Willo's credibility and vision. Securing £1.5 million from Peter Bauer was not simply a matter of financials. "A lot of people think securing investment is about cold black and white financials, but Peter is driven by fairness, sustainability, and accessibility," Cameron says. Bauer's investment was a nod to Willo's sustainable model, echoing a broader shift Cameron has noticed in the investment landscape. "It's not about 'getting rich quick' anymore," he observes. "Startups that demonstrate stability and communicate that vision effectively will find the most success."

Willo's approach to reaching diverse clients, from Toyota and Prada to the NHS, has adapted accordingly. While traditional paid search still plays a role, the company has leaned into content-led strategies to position itself as an authority in the field. "We've published three E-Book studies this year, covering topics like AI, remote working, and DEI," Cameron notes, highlighting contributions from industry leaders such as HelloFresh and Accenture. The result? Increased awareness and trust, which has opened doors to partnerships with major organizations like EasyJet and the New York DMV.

As for what's next, Cameron hints at continued innovation. "We're just commissioning another Trends report for 2025 – so ask me in two months!" he jokes. But one thing is certain: AI and automation in recruitment will remain at the forefront, with a rise in 'AI-resistant' methods such as video and aptitude testing poised to counter early misuse of AI tools.

Through it all, Cameron's vision remains steadfast. Willo isn't just about finding candidates; it's about giving every individual, from Glasgow to Ghana, a fair shot at being seen for who they truly are.