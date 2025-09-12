Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In 2014, when Rob Hicks founded C-Screens, a London based out-of-home network, he saw a glaring gap between two industries that were both integral to the consumer experience : television and out-of-home advertising. At the time, television was confined to the living room, while outdoor media was mostly limited to billboards and posters.

But Hicks had a vision: "What if TV could live in public spaces, creating cultural moments people could share together, while giving advertisers premium, measurable and brand-safe environments?" That simple question became the foundation for what would grow into the UK's largest TV out-of-home network.

A decade later, C-Screens has become a dominant force in the advertising world, delivering millions of weekly impressions and increasing revenue by almost 50% in a single year - from £5.5m in 2023 to £8.2m in 2024. The company's unique approach to integrating television into public spaces has revolutionised the outdoor advertising industry, creating an experience that blends entertainment and advertising in innovative ways.

Overcoming Doubts and Building Trust

Of course, such innovation didn't come without its hurdles. In the early days, Hicks faced widespread skepticism. "A lot of people said, 'Why would anyone watch TV outside?' or 'Why spend money on premium content when cheaper ads work just as well?'" he recalls. Convincing advertisers and venue partners was no easy feat. But Hicks and his team didn't back down. They showed, through brand uplift studies, that audiences didn't just stop and watch - they translated into higher sales and increased brand awareness for clients.

The challenges didn't end there. The environments in which C-Screens wanted to operate weren't built for high-quality broadcast television. Shopping centres, stadiums, and urban hubs were ill-equipped for the technical demands of running broadcast-level AV. "Connectivity, sound, even weather conditions… there was no manual for it," Hicks admits. But they forged ahead, building a proprietary media player and engineering an entire system from scratch. Today, that same system is powering the programmatic trading of C-Screens' inventory - a technology that many others in the market wouldn't fully embrace until years later.

Trust, Inclusion, and Long-Term Vision

For Hicks, the key to solving these challenges was never to compromise on quality. He understood that trust is fundamental to building a sustainable business. "You can't take shortcuts if you want to build trust," he says. C-Screens made strategic decisions to invest in premium partnerships with brands like Sky, LADBible, and TikTok, and also took the critical step of seeking third-party verification through RSMB audits. These moves ensured advertisers could buy with confidence, knowing their audience numbers were independently verified.

Inclusion played a central role in the company's strategy as well. C-Screens' footprint spans a diverse range of locations - from family-friendly retail parks to youth hubs in urban areas, and sports venues. This diversity allows brands to authentically connect with a wide array of audiences. The company's pop-up experiences, like "Summer Live," have become cultural staples, drawing tens of thousands of people each summer by bringing major sporting events to the public in an entirely new way.

The Power of Innovation with Integrity

Hicks' most important lesson about solving tough tech problems, however, may be the one he learned through his company's growth: "Innovation by itself isn't enough. You can have the smartest tech in the world, but if people don't trust it, it won't scale." For C-Screens, this meant more than just delivering the latest technology. It meant proving its effectiveness time and again. "For us, that meant showing sales uplift for major retail clients, running awareness studies for sports brands, and consistently delivering campaigns that work. Technology has to deliver confidence as much as capability."

This philosophy has been central to C-Screens' success, and Hicks offers some hard-earned advice to other tech entrepreneurs grappling with similar challenges. "Don't be afraid to disrupt - but make sure you're disrupting with purpose. If you see a genuine gap in the market, commit to it fully," he advises. "Invest in quality, move early, and back your instincts even when others doubt you." Yet, Hicks acknowledges that even the most disruptive companies need to get the basics right. "Don't underestimate the fundamentals: inclusion, transparency and measurable results," he adds. "They're not nice-to-haves - they're what sustain you when the market shifts or competitors catch on."

The Road Ahead

For Hicks, the vision has always been clear: "Extend an entertaining in-home TV experience to outdoor environments, enlivening and entertaining consumers. The business will follow." That philosophy has driven C-Screens' rapid growth, making it a leader in the out-of-home advertising sector, with a bright future ahead. As technology continues to evolve and public spaces become even more connected, C-Screens is poised to redefine the advertising experience once again - proving that when you blend innovation with purpose, the results can be truly transformative.