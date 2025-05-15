You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As CEO of REGnosys, a London-based regulatory technology startup, he believes that building a successful business isn't just about the tech – it's about culture, clarity, and conviction.

"Running a tech startup is as much about mindset as it is about execution," says Labeis, speaking from the company's modest but sleek office in the City. REGnosys, which specialises in simplifying regulatory compliance through open-source solutions, is tackling one of the least glamorous yet most vital pain points in finance. But Labeis is quick to point out that the company's true foundation isn't code – it's principles.

"At REGnosys, we operate under four guiding principles that keep us focused," he explains. "Do what's right. Startups often tackle complex problems. For us, it's about solving acute industry pain points while staying true to an ethos of integrity."

That emphasis on doing the right thing isn't just window dressing. In a sector still grappling with trust issues in the wake of past scandals, REGnosys's clients – which include some of the world's largest financial institutions – are drawn to the company's transparent, partnership-first approach. "Treating clients, colleagues and stakeholders with fairness and respect is non-negotiable," says Labeis.

Unlike many fintech founders who lean heavily on hierarchy or cult-of-personality leadership, Labeis is a quiet advocate for a decentralised approach. "Everyone's a leader," he says. "In a high-trust environment like ours, responsibility and decision-making aren't bound by seniority. The best ideas win, fostering innovation and accountability at all levels."

This philosophy filters into everything from how teams collaborate to how products are built. REGnosys is behind Rosetta, an open-source platform designed to streamline regulatory reporting across jurisdictions – a tool praised for its elegant simplicity in an area known for bureaucratic sprawl. That's no accident.

"Less is more," Labeis says. "Whether it's in product design, processes, or communication, clarity helps us cut through complexity and deliver value."

But in a space as fast-moving as fintech, clarity also means knowing what not to do. Labeis is candid about the dangers of distraction. "No startup can excel at everything. By staying laser-focused on our strengths and partnering where necessary, we maximise our impact and efficiency."

This strategy has helped REGnosys scale carefully but deliberately – expanding its client base while resisting the temptation to become a jack-of-all-trades. For Labeis, who spent years in senior roles at Goldman Sachs before founding REGnosys in 2019, the key lesson is one of alignment.

"For any tech founder, identifying and then staying aligned with your core principles is the key to building not just a great product but a resilient, high-performing team culture."

In a world where tech often equates speed with success, REGnosys is betting on something slower, deeper – and perhaps, longer-lasting.