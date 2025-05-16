In the post-pandemic business climate, where remote work is the norm and environmental, social and governance (ESG) is a boardroom priority, companies are racing to embed purpose into their operations. But how do you build a business model around doing good - while still doing well?

Sanjay Lobo MBE, founder and CEO of OnHand, a london based corporate volunteering platform, believes the answer lies in disciplined culture, operational precision, and a new kind of growth philosophy. His company, a tech-for-good scale-up, has been called "the Uber of employee volunteering." Its app allows users to browse and complete good deeds - from social care to climate action - on demand. Already live in 40 countries through corporate partnerships, it now supports 300+ companies, including the NHS, Flutter Entertainment, and Skyscanner.

Yet, for all its moral appeal, scaling a purpose-led startup has required more than goodwill.

"Be unwavering in hiring the right people," Lobo says. "That's especially true of management, so they hire well too." He applies a pragmatic "7 out of 10" rule - expecting some hiring failures, but aiming for 70% success to maintain quality while scaling. "Vigilance in ensuring new starters fit is also vital - if someone doesn't work out, decide quickly and let them go fairly," he adds.

Culture, he argues, is defined not by slogans, but by visible behaviour - especially from leadership. "It isn't about positive signs on the wall," he says. "If someone doesn't fit, even in a remote team, it impacts culture. We're transparent about how we operate, including when people leave."

Lobo's frank approach extends to discussing mistakes - like over-prioritising customer acquisition. "In the early years, 90–100% of our focus was on growth. Retention took a back seat. That's natural when you start from zero and are expected to grow at 100–200% annually. But long-term success depends on deepening customer partnerships."

Now in its seventh year, OnHand has pivoted to invest in retention, building a team of CSR specialists and offering companies strategic guidance to align internal goals with measurable social impact. The business model now combines scalable tech with hands-on consultancy - a dual approach that Lobo believes is essential to prove impact, not just promise it.

One challenge he notes, common across startups, is technical hiring. "Hiring for a tech business is really hard. We were lucky in the early stages as we provide tech for good - so it's very attractive to potential recruits. But there are so many well paid tech jobs. A third of our team is tech. We've used recruiters because it's such a complex hire. We have a natural leaning that people like us for (doing good) but it's still very hard because there is great demand and not enough supply, no matter which region you're in. "

That scarcity has shaped his advice for today's founders: build lean, and build smart.

"Understand AI," he says. "Startups can now go further without funding than ever before, using AI to reduce costs and scale more efficiently. It's a game changer. If we'd started today, maybe we wouldn't have needed two funding rounds in year one."

It's a notable shift in mindset- from the classic "grow at all costs" model underpinned by venture capital, to a more bootstrapped, AI-enabled approach that prioritises long-term profitability. "There's a flip from 'grow, grow, grow; profit will come later' with VC backing, to bootstrap growth which can delay VC backing. Now it's possible to go further on bootstraps than ever before, delaying the need for funding. That's a game changer. We took funding twice in the first year, but what might have happened if we didn't need to do it? The impact on profitability - the new North Star - would have been fascinating."

Interestingly, despite its international reach, OnHand has grown globally without traditional export expansion. "We sell to UK companies, but our platform is used in 40+ countries through their subsidiaries," Lobo explains. "That's the power of partnering with British multinationals."

He sees limited impact from UK trade policy on OnHand's scaling - but notes that targeted support, such as Innovate UK's international programmes, can occasionally open doors. "If it's not the right time to get involved in international growth, it's best to not get distracted by it."

Instead, he urges government to rethink how it evaluates and supports startups: not only through funding, but also through smarter frameworks for hiring, innovation, and impact reporting. The real question, Lobo says, is how to help companies create value and prove it.