In the world of technology, few areas carry as much potential for paradigm-shifting innovation as quantum computing. Yet, beyond the theoretical promise, it's the practical pioneers, like Dr. Chris Ballance, co-founder and CEO of Oxford Ionics, who are transforming the dream into reality. Ballance's journey from the lab to leading the commercialization of quantum computing is inspiring and insightful.

Ballance's entry into the quantum realm wasn't simply a career move; it was the culmination of years of curiosity and determination. "Quantum computing is just such an exciting and meaningful industry," he says. His background in quantum research revealed to him the raw computational power quantum systems could unlock—a power unmatched by traditional computing methods. But the tipping point came when Ballance found himself in an unexpected conversation with tech legend Hermann Hauser, co-founder of ARM, at a Royal Society event.

"We spent the entire dinner discussing how the key to building commercially valuable quantum computers was to treat it as an engineering challenge – not a science project," Ballance recalls. By dessert, Hauser challenged him: "If you've got the right way forward, stop talking about it and start the company." This catalytic conversation set Ballance on the path to founding Oxford Ionics with co-founder Tom Harty. Hauser's encouragement became a reality as he later invested in their mission, sparking one of the most promising ventures in the quantum computing space.

Moving from academic insights to an operational business brought its own set of challenges. One of the most difficult phases was, as Ballance describes it, "going from zero to one." The vision of Oxford Ionics wasn't just a leap in technology; it required supporters willing to gamble on an unproven frontier. "It can be difficult to persuade people to take that leap of faith and get behind the vision of a frontier technology," Ballance admits.

For Ballance, trust became the foundation of success. Building a top-tier team meant tapping into long-standing relationships, many of which had roots in his years at Oxford. One example is the company's quantum architecture team lead, whom he convinced of the power of trapped-ion quantum computing on a 12-hour drive back in 2010. This trust, accumulated over years, enabled Ballance to surround himself with dedicated, talented individuals committed to the Oxford Ionics vision.

Chance encounters and meaningful relationships also helped Ballance overcome the financial hurdles common to deep-tech startups. A pre-launch conversation with Will Goodlad, then part of a pioneering deep-tech investment fund, became a critical turning point. "Once the ideas behind Oxford Ionics began to take shape, Will was naturally the first person we spoke to," Ballance says. Goodlad's faith in Ballance's vision translated into Oxford Ionics' first convertible note, setting the company on an upward trajectory.

Resilience, Ballance believes, is essential for long-term success. "Every 'overnight success' takes 10 years to achieve," he says. This understanding has shaped how he approaches setbacks, preferring to focus on what can be controlled rather than worrying about external markers of success. "At Oxford Ionics, we keep a relentless focus on executing our vision, and methodically tackle the most important challenges that are within our control."

His background as a researcher has made Ballance comfortable with experimentation and failure. "All great innovations have come off the back of hundreds of failed attempts," he reflects. This scientific mindset encourages his team to maintain a spirit of exploration, learning from every obstacle as they push towards their ambitious goals.

While planning and preparation are crucial, Ballance emphasises the irreplaceable role of a strong team. His advice to budding entrepreneurs is clear: "Surround yourself with exceptional talent, empower them with the tools they need to succeed, and keep them focused on the vision." Plans will change, he notes, but with a dedicated team united by a common purpose, even the toughest challenges are surmountable.

For Ballance, the right people are those who embrace both risk and innovation. He encourages his team to embody the wisdom of Otto von Bismarck: "Only a fool learns from his own mistakes. The wise man learns from the mistakes of others." With Oxford Ionics' pioneering approach to quantum computing, the team is bound to encounter challenges that have never been faced before. Ballance's strategy is to avoid repeating well-known mistakes and instead focus on learning from the obstacles that lie in their path. "This is what will ultimately shape our legacy," he says.

Ballance's advice to aspiring entrepreneurs reflects his journey. Focus on building a talented, motivated team that can help drive the mission forward. He suggests letting go of unnecessary perfectionism and embracing the risks that come with innovation. "Hire the brilliant, ambitious people that will take the new and exciting risks, empower them with the tools to harness their creativity, and keep them relentlessly focused on executing the vision. Success will inevitably follow," he says with conviction.

As Oxford Ionics continues to push the boundaries, Ballance and his team are poised to transform not only the quantum computing field but also industries that will rely on quantum solutions. With a dedication to their pioneering mission, Oxford Ionics is a testament to the power of vision and the impact of a motivated, resilient team.

For Ballance, it's all about the journey—and he's well-prepared to handle the twists and turns along the way, embracing both the challenges and the breakthroughs that come with shaping the future.