Fueling the Nation Responsibly: How The Fuel Store is Changing Perceptions in Oil, Gas, and Fleet Management

The oil and gas industry has long stood at the center of both economic power and public criticism. For many, it evokes images of environmental damage, corporate dominance, and global volatility. Yet for businesses and communities across the UK, fuel remains the lifeblood of daily operations, from logistics fleets delivering essential produce to hospitals and schools that depend on an uninterrupted energy supply. As Jamie Bridgen, CEO of The Fuel Store, explains, "The challenge today within the industry lies not only in keeping the nation moving but also in reshaping perceptions of an industry too often seen as part of the problem rather than the solution.''

"People think we are activists trying to ruin the planet," CCO Mehma Bridgen reflects. "But the reality is that we cannot sustain and survive on alternatives alone, at least not yet. We're entering electrification, but in logistics, time is money. A lorry delivering food supplies overnight cannot afford to be idle for hours waiting to recharge. We need to find responsible, practical ways to fuel the nation now."

The Fuel Store is not a fuel producer but an agent operating within established provider networks and the major oil giants. The Fuel Store is proud to serve its customers and the diesel powers of the UK economy, from logistics to construction, and its collaboration with Shell UK reinforces that commitment toward fleet management.

The company recently added the Shell Commercial Road Transport card and Shell Fleet card to its portfolio, claiming the title as one of the first resellers of Shell UK.

The company works directly with businesses to help them consume fuel more efficiently, educate them on usage, and implement technology that reduces waste. Central to this mission is data. The Fuel Store has invested heavily in in-house systems that push a traditionally dated and unregulated sector into the future. Bridgen explains ''Our proprietary Fuel AI platform is designed to give businesses a competitive edge by turning fuel data into actionable intelligence.

From identifying cost-saving opportunities to optimising fuel usage across fleets, Fuel AI empowers decision-makers with real-time insights that improve performance and profitability.

With regard to telematics, "There's intelligence to how you run your fleet," Jamie explains. "We can understand emissions, driver behaviour, and usage patterns. Rather than simply seeing a fleet as six HGVs and ten vans, we see it as data points and formulas, something that can be optimised."

This emphasis on optimisation goes beyond software. Before onboarding, The Fuel Store takes time to understand client behaviour, where they travel, what they spend, and how their fleet operates. It is a customer journey designed not for volume but for education. "We don't call our team sales reps," Mehma notes. "We call them specialists. Our role is not just to sell a fuel card but to build a relationship, educate our clients, and help them stay efficient, sustainable, and ahead of the curve."

The company has also tackled one of the sector's persistent blind spots: fraud. Fuel cards, widely used across fleets, are notoriously open to abuse. FraudGuard is an in-house product designed to safeguard customers, protecting them from potential fraud. Using FraudGuard, this covers the cost of any transactions occurring from cloned or skimmed cards, or any other technical compromises, which will be covered by the scheme. ''It's about providing businesses with peace of mind,'' says Jamie.

The wider context cannot be ignored. Oil prices are shaped by geopolitics as much as supply chains. As Mehma puts it, "When America sneezes, the whole world catches a cold.'' Oil dictates not just fuel prices but the price of everything, commodities, transport, and ultimately, the cost of living.

Mehma notes that for businesses, fuel is often the second-highest expense after wages. Managing it responsibly can make the difference between profitability and collapse.

The Fuel Store's approach aims to bridge this gap by marrying the reality of a fossil-fuelled world with the urgency of responsible consumption. It is a philosophy that extends beyond technology into branding and community engagement. The company has invested in strong brand identity, charity partnerships, and initiatives that highlight its people-first ethos. As Mehma puts it, "We want to sell fuel as a package, as a necessity, an imperative part of what you need to run your fleet, not just as a commodity."

The narrative around oil and gas will not change overnight. Skepticism, protests, and calls for immediate alternatives will persist. Yet, as The Fuel Store demonstrates, there is room for a new kind of leadership, one that acknowledges the industry's global influence while pushing for smarter systems, customer education, and accountability.

Fueling the nation responsibly is not simply about delivering litres at a competitive price. It is about recognising that energy underpins every sector of the economy and ensuring that its use is efficient, transparent, and sustainable. In doing so, companies like The Fuel Store keep fleets moving while positioning the oil and gas industry as a driver of progress, rather than a conventional symbol of the past.