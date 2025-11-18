How AI Is Changing Legal Immigration Services

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Immigration remains a complex and straining process. Skilled workers, founders, and researchers looking to work in the U.S. are often slowed by opaque bureaucracy, unreliable legal representation, and months of waiting with little clarity.

The unpredictability leaves individuals and companies alike caught in limbo: careers paused, hiring plans disrupted, and entire futures dependent on paperwork that too often moves far too slowly.

Alma was founded to replace that uncertainty with precision. Built as a tech-enabled immigration law firm, it combines the rigour of experienced attorneys with AI-powered workflows that make the visa process borderline error-free. By standardizing how petitions are prepared and monitored, Alma has turned what was once an anxiety-ridden ordeal into a structured, outcome-driven service.

The Challenges Of Modern Immigration

Filing an immigration petition is often as demanding as the move itself. Each case demands pages of forms and evidence, much of it prepared manually with little consistency across firms. As a result, Guidance varies from one lawyer to the next, communication drags on through endless email threads, and fees climb as clients wait for updates that rarely come on time, making the process slow, expensive, and opaque.

This is further compounded by the fact that most firms still handle filings with outdated tools and fragmented workflows. Cases move in fits and starts, often taking months before submission, and each delay (whether it's an overlooked document, a missing signature, or a misaligned schedule) can put entire plans on hold.

For Alma's chief of staff, Abhinav Kumar, and growth associate Aryan Pareek, that uncertainty was lived-in. Both building their careers across borders, they've seen talented peers lose job offers, founders halt product launches, and families put their lives on hold because of a system built on waiting.

"No one likes the uncertainty when you're working ten or twelve hours a day and still don't know what's going to happen next year," Pareek said. That shared frustration is what drew them to be part of a company determined to make immigration predictable.

Alma originally began as a software platform designed to support immigration attorneys with high-quality administrative tools. But the deeper the team looked into the system, the clearer it became that this kinda approach wouldn't solve what was essentially a structural problem.

To make immigration better, faster, and cheaper, they would have to rebuild the process from the inside out.

Building the System That Legacy Firms Missed

Alma's current system works by supplying the precision of enterprise-grade legal work with the accessibility of a consumer-facing service.

The platform's built-in AI handles the error-prone work that slows immigration processing: assembling complex documentation, checking for compliance inconsistencies, and organizing case evidence into a compliant format. Tasks that meant hours of manual cross-referencing by paralegals now happen in minutes, with attorneys freed to focus on reviewing and polishing their strategies. "AI isn't replacing our attorneys," said Abhinav Kumar. "It's allowing them to spend more time on what matters."

That same philosophy extends to how the firm manages its relationships with clients. Traditional law offices rely on endless email chains and opaque timelines, leaving clients unsure of where their cases stand. Alma replaces that chaos with real-time progress tracking as well as strict service-level agreements that define a desired timeline and the pace at which every inquiry and update must be handled.

For employers managing international teams, this structure offers full transparency. Instead of chasing updates, clients can see their case moving forward step by step, with measurable accountability built into the process.

The results speak to the model's effectiveness. Alma's cases achieve approval rates of roughly 99.5% and a Net Promoter Score above 90, reflecting its technical efficiency and how that translates to client trust. The company also covers refilings and Requests for Evidence at no additional cost — effectively turning reliability into a core selling point.

The Human Standard Driving The Platform

For Alma's team, excellence begins with hiring. Kumar, who oversees sales and recruitment, devotes nearly half of his time to building what he calls a culture of highly-skilled, highly-qualified talent. Each candidate, from engineer to paralegal, must rank in the top 1-5% of their current field. "We do multiple reference checks until there's consensus," he said. "If someone isn't in that bracket, we keep looking."

This type of pace aims to make sure that each addition is on par with the company's collective standard. The result is a 30-person team where engineers understand client journeys and attorneys engage with product feedback. "Everyone knows where each customer is in the journey," Pareek noted. "We all work toward the same outcome."

Pareek, who leads growth and business operations, applies that same rigor to the company's expansion. When the company was in its early stages, he tested up to eight marketing channels to find what resonated most with immigrant founders and talent managers. The takeaway was clear: word-of-mouth, social selling, and referrals outperform paid campaigns in a field built on trust.

His next goal is to make that referral engine self-sustaining — a flywheel that generates predictable growth in a business defined by unpredictability.

Improving How Immigration Is Handled

Alma's core proposition is quite simple: predictability itself is a competitive advantage. The firm is expanding its enterprise offerings to support mid-market and global companies seeking trustworthy immigration pathways for employees.

Beyond the numbers, its founders envision a future where immigration law is seen not as a cost of compliance but as an investment in human potential.

For Kumar, the big-picture ambition is to prove that traditional services can be rebuilt around measurable outcomes. "The winners won't be legacy firms buying software," he said. "They'll be AI-native firms that are outcome-driven."

For the thousands of professionals who cross borders to build their futures, Alma's model offers something rare: a promise that the system can work as hard as they do. From its immigrant roots to its tech backbone, the company is setting a new standard for what global mobility can mean.