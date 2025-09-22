How SPRIBE CEO David Natroshvili Uses Strategic Partnerships to Connect Online Gaming and Real-World Events

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

David Natroshvili, founder and CEO of SPRIBE, has built a career around connecting digital entertainment with live events, showing how technology companies can create stronger ties with global audiences through partnerships.

Through selective partnerships with organizations like UFC and AC Milan, Natroshvili is exploring new ways to integrate digital entertainment with real-world experiences, an approach increasingly resonant with today's hybrid audiences.

At the helm of SPRIBE since 2018, Natroshvili has helped the company expand its global footprint by building collaborative initiatives that go beyond conventional sponsorships. His strategy centers not just on brand exposure, but on shared experiences that extend across digital and live environments.

The Philosophy Behind Strategic Partnerships

"The key to building meaningful partnerships isn't just about brand visibility," Natroshvili explains. "It's about creating connections where digital and physical experiences strengthen one another."

This perspective has guided SPRIBE's work with UFC and WWE under the TKO umbrella, where its brand has been featured through a mix of live events, social campaigns, and hospitality activations. The goal has been to move beyond exposure and create more integrated, multi-channel connections with fans.

The partnership with AC Milan demonstrates a similar focus. Instead of pursuing every opportunity for reach, SPRIBE looks for alignment in values and audience demographics.

"Both AC Milan and our flagship game appeal to dynamic, engaged audiences who appreciate excellence and innovation," Natroshvili said. "This isn't just about marketing—it's about creating genuine value for fans of both brands."

Leveraging Digital Innovation for Real-World Impact

Natroshvili's partnership approach reflects a recognition that today's audiences no longer view digital and live experiences separately. Instead, they expect them to flow naturally together.

"When someone watches a UFC event and later engages with one of our platforms, we've extended their entertainment journey," he says.

This strategy has been especially effective in emerging markets such as India, Brazil, and parts of Asia-Pacific, where interest in both technology and traditional sports runs high. While specific growth figures aren't disclosed, SPRIBE notes strong engagement trends across these regions.

For Natroshvili, partnerships are about more than impressions or mentions. He emphasizes cultural relevance and long-term engagement.

"When UFC leadership told us they partner only with top performers in their fields, it reinforced our belief that authentic partnerships matter," he says.

SPRIBE's presence now spans multiple markets, supported by local partnerships and regulatory frameworks. While licensing details differ by jurisdiction, the company continues to grow its operational reach worldwide.

The Leadership Philosophy

Natroshvili sees innovation not only as a matter of technology but also of understanding people. Effective leadership, he believes, is about creating experiences that resonate across different contexts.

Strong partnerships, in his view, should add value to both sides rather than act as surface-level sponsorships. By maintaining this focus, SPRIBE aims to position itself as a leader in building entertainment experiences that feel connected, meaningful, and sustainable.