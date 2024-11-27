AI expert Greg Squibb shares his vision for the next decade, highlighting how artificial intelligence will reshape business operations, from customer service to executive decision-making, and drive efficiency, growth, and personalised experiences.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly reshapes the business landscape, few understand its transformative potential as well as Greg Squibb, the founder of the online based Start Your Own AI Agency, offering training and resources for those interested in starting AI automation businesses.

In theis Entrepreneur UK interview, Squibb offered a forward-looking perspective on how AI will redefine core operations and elevate businesses in the coming decade. Over the next five to ten years, Squibb predicts AI will evolve from a niche tool to a cornerstone of daily operations.

"Every business will have an AI voice agent answering the phone. Every employee will have an AI helper assisting with daily tasks. Every eight-figure-plus company will have a custom AI model that is fed all the company's private data so that senior executives can ask questions and make instant, real-time high-quality decisions about their business," Squibb says. AI, he argues, will no longer be viewed as a futuristic concept but as a crucial competitive asset. Those who fail to adapt, he warns, will inevitably fall behind.

Squibb's business, Start Your Own AI Agency, has already harnessed AI tools to improve efficiency and growth. "We've used Deepgram to automate adding call summaries into the CRM so that staff don't have to spend the time after each call," he explains. Similarly, AI-powered solutions like Voiceflow, Twilio, and Retool have streamlined customer interactions, data consolidation, and workflow automation. However, Squibb does not believe that AI is a "magic wand." It's a strategic tool that, when implemented correctly, can save time, reduce errors, and enhance decision-making.

Despite AI's efficiency gains, Squibb recognises that the technology will also replace certain roles. "One of the biggest areas we're seeing this is in customer service roles," he notes. AI voice agents can handle up to 40% of inquiries, while AI chatbots can answer emails "just as effectively and often even quicker." However, Squibb is quick to clarify that AI will not just replace jobs—it will also enhance them. In his view, AI is a powerful tool for augmenting human roles, provided that businesses deploy it thoughtfully.

Looking to the future, Squibb envisions AI taking on even more complex responsibilities. "Imagine an AI model trained on all of a company's private data, capable of performing the responsibilities of a CFO or CLO—only faster, more accurately, and more cost-effectively," he suggests. The potential for AI to take on executive-level decision-making is just one example of how AI will continue to evolve in the years ahead.

However, the integration of AI into business operations does not come without its challenges, particularly when it comes to data privacy. "Clients need to trust that their data is secure," Squibb stresses. Ensuring compliance with global data protection laws such as GDPR and CCPA is paramount, and Squibb's agency carefully vets third-party AI tools to meet the highest security standards, including certifications like ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II.

When it comes to customer experience, Squibb sees AI driving personalized engagement to unprecedented levels. "For example, when a user is browsing an eCommerce store, AI algorithms are deployed to analyse their browsing behaviour, purchase history, and preferences," he explains. This allows businesses to dynamically customize their webpages and marketing messages to each user, resulting in higher conversion rates and sales. As AI becomes more sophisticated, Squibb predicts a growing adoption of this technology across industries, from eCommerce to financial services, travel, and hospitality.

Ultimately, Squibb's vision is one of seamless AI integration, where the technology becomes an indispensable part of business operations, driving efficiencies and unlocking new opportunities for growth. The key to success, he suggests, will be ensuring that AI remains a tool that complements human intelligence rather than replaces it entirely. For businesses willing to embrace this vision, the future looks remarkably promising.