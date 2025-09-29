Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Trust has become one of the rarest commodities online. Scams spread faster than text messages, and ghost calls interrupt our evenings. For Ihor Herasymov, Managing Director of ClarityCheck Inc, this was both a personal frustration and a business opportunity. The solution he built is ClarityCheck, a digital safety platform created for people, not institutions.

From Investment Banking to Digital Safety

Herasymov began his career at Ernst & Young before moving into investment banking. By 26 he had already closed four private equity deals worth $4.7m. At 29 he scaled his first company to $3m in annual revenue with more than 100 employees. The inspiration for ClarityCheck came from his own day-to-day experiences navigating digital interactions.

Unknown calls, suspicious profiles, and questionable emails made him realize that consumers lacked fast, trustworthy tools to verify who they were dealing with. "Professional fraud detection tools existed, but they were designed for corporations. Everyday users had no reliable, ethical way to verify digital identities. That gap in the market is what ClarityCheck set out to fill," he explains.

A Mobile-First Solution for Real People

ClarityCheck combines reverse lookup and open-source intelligence (OSINT) so users can instantly check phone numbers, emails, and even images. It is not designed for surveillance orhiring. Instead, it helps individuals make safer choices when screening dating profiles, chasing digital ghosting, or double-checking an unknown call.

The platform has already logged more than 25m phone number lookups and attracts 150,000 daily active users. Eighty-five percent of activity happens on mobile, showing its role as a quick, on-the-go tool. Most searches peak in the evening, when people are most active online.

Why It Stands Out

Unlike background check services that often rely on opaque databases or operate in legal grey zones, ClarityCheck has built its reputation on transparency and accessibility. It avoids regulated use cases and keeps its focus on non-invasive, consumer-first safety. "Trust is everything. We want users to know exactly what ClarityCheck does and what it doesn't," says Herasymov. That focus has made the product resonate with safety-conscious digital natives between the ages of 25 and 45. It offers speed without sacrificing ethics.

Lessons From Scaling

Building ClarityCheck meant tackling product development, people management, and operations all at once. Maintaining quality at scale has been the hardest part. Yet the higher mission keeps Herasymov motivated. "When you know you're building something millions of people need, the challenges become smaller. The impact makes it worth it," he says.

Advice to Entrepreneurs

Asked what advice he wishes he had received earlier, Herasymov is direct. "Push harder. Focus on learning new skills and shortening execution cycles. Excellence in detail compounds quickly."

Looking Ahead

With users already spanning the US, UK, and EU, ClarityCheck's next step is clear. The company aims to become the market leader in consumer digital safety, setting a new standard for how people establish trust in their online lives. "The dream is to redefine how people build trust online. We are not there yet, but every day we move closer," Herasymov says.