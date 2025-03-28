Love, Tech, and Loyalty: The Antavo Journey

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"It's not just about having a great product or service; it's about showing the person behind the business." These words from Zsuzsa Kecsmar, Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder of Antavo, a London based marketing technology company, capture the essence of her entrepreneurial journey. Born out of a unique partnership between Kecsmar, who brought a marketing background, and her husband, who had a strong foundation in tech, Antavo is a marketing technology company that bridges the gap between marketing and technology - a mission that continues to fuel its expansion across global markets.

For Kecsmar, the journey into business was deeply personal. Reflecting on the company's inception, she explains, "The inspiration behind starting our martech company was a blend of passion, partnership, and a shared vision. We decided to marry our skills – quite literally – and that's how Antavo was born." What began as a business between partners has grown into a global enterprise that counts the likes of Tommy Hilfiger and KFC as clients. But the road to success wasn't easy. In the early days, Antavo faced what Kecsmar describes as the hardest challenge: "The biggest challenge we faced in the early stages was realising just how difficult building a business truly is. One of the toughest hurdles was achieving product-market fit... Alongside that, securing our first customers was a monumental task." The startup learned quickly that building credibility, refining its product, and scaling the company required far more than just ambition.

The global mindset that Kecsmar and her team adopted from the outset has played a pivotal role in Antavo's resilience. Despite being UK-based, their strategy has been to target global markets, a decision that allowed them to broaden their client base and mitigate risks associated with the volatile nature of any single market. "Surprisingly, the UK's economic environment hasn't had a significant impact on our business decisions," she states. "We were always focused on global expansion." Like many entrepreneurs, Kecsmar's views on what it takes to succeed have evolved over time. Early in her career, she adhered to the belief that "Build it and they will come." But the reality proved far more complex. "Build it and no one, absolutely no one will come unless you promote it till it comes out of your ears," she admits. It's a hard-earned lesson about the importance of visibility and marketing in today's business world.

Her best piece of advice, however, doesn't come from an ad campaign or business school manual, but from Antavo's Chairperson, Zoltan Vardy. "Choose your love and love your choice," Kecsmar reflects, explaining that commitment and loyalty to a vision - whether it's a business idea or a product - are essential to overcoming the inevitable struggles that come with entrepreneurship. "Our launch was so difficult in many aspects... I guess that was his inspiration!" Kecsmar's insights extend to other entrepreneurs as well, particularly female founders. Reflecting on the changing business landscape, she advises, "My advice to any female founder thinking about starting a business in the UK today is to invest in building your personal profile right from the start. In this new era – the creator's era – people buy from people." Her emphasis on personal branding marks a departure from the startup world of yesteryear, where catchy names and slick logos took precedence. Now, authenticity and visibility are paramount.

As she points out, "The best part is, you already are a person with a powerful story to tell – embrace it! Being visible online isn't just an option anymore; it's a necessity for establishing authority and building meaningful connections." Kecsmar's own journey reflects this ethos: her success is not only a testament to Antavo's technological innovations but also to the power of embracing one's own story.

The growth of Antavo is a story of partnership, perseverance, and the ever-important art of promotion. As Kecsmar looks ahead, her commitment to authenticity, both in her business and in her personal brand, continues to drive the company's momentum forward. "Be bold, be authentic, and don't shy away from putting yourself out there," she advises. In an era where the lines between business and personal identity are increasingly blurred, Kecsmar's approach could well be a blueprint for the next generation of entrepreneurs.