Luca Dal Zotto never imagined he'd end up co-founding a tech business. His background wasn't in tech, and he certainly wasn't coming from an entrepreneurial family. But sometimes, seeing a gap in the market and deciding to do something about it is all it takes.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dal Zotto's journey into the tech world began with one simple realisation: many small businesses and freelancers were being priced out of using high-quality tech. So, he created London based Rent a Mac - a flexible rental service offering Apple equipment on a day, week, or month-to-month basis.

An Unconventional Start

Dal Zotto's path to entrepreneurship didn't follow a typical route. "I didn't come from a typical tech or entrepreneurial background," he says, reflecting on his entry into the industry. Instead of the usual coding or engineering background that many founders have, Dal Zotto came from a more diverse set of experiences. He wasn't thinking about high-end technology all the time - in fact, the idea for Rent a Mac came from simply noticing a gap in the market.

"I noticed that several individuals and small businesses needed quality Apple equipment but could not afford the initial cost," he explains. From there, the idea of Rent a Mac started to take shape - a company that would provide a much-needed service to those who couldn't afford to buy Macs outright but still needed access to high-quality equipment. The result? A flexible, subscription-based service that allowed clients to rent Apple products without the hefty upfront price tag.

"We've created a niche business in a crowded market by focusing on flexibility and access," Dal Zotto adds. That focus on accessibility has resonated strongly with their customers, especially those in the creative industries or small businesses who need top-tier tech but don't always have the budget to own it.

Shaped by Experience

Even though Dal Zotto's past wasn't directly related to tech, his experiences in other industries helped shape the way he approached Rent a Mac. He'd worked in a number of sectors and seen firsthand how inflexible business models didn't always meet customers' needs. That's where his unique perspective came in - understanding that customers wanted something more than what was being offered.

"My previous experiences also made me flexible and customer-oriented," Dal Zotto says. "I worked in other industries, witnessing how inflexible business models always failed to deliver what customers wanted. This influenced my entrepreneurial style. I prioritised convenience and flexibility, which are now our company's pillars." His experience helped him understand that people don't just want products—they want convenience. Small businesses, freelancers, and creative professionals don't always need a long-term commitment to expensive tech, especially when their needs are short-term. The Rent a Mac model was designed to offer exactly that kind of flexibility.

"70% of our clients are small companies and freelancers who use our flexible rental options to grow their businesses without paying significant upfront fees," he explains. The idea was to give those groups the ability to access top-quality technology without getting stuck with long-term financial burdens.

Starting a tech rental business wasn't without its challenges. At first, the concept was met with skepticism - many people questioned whether renting out high-end Apple equipment could even work as a business model. But Dal Zotto stuck to his vision, despite the doubts. "When we began Rent a Mac, everybody was skeptical that there would be a rent operation for technology," he admits. The initial challenges and doubts only made him more determined to prove the model could succeed. Listening to customer feedback became central to the process. He explains, "By holding to our vision and listening to our clients, we are today a brand to be reckoned with, with a 40% year-over-year rate of growth."

This level of success didn't happen overnight. It was about more than just offering a new product - it was about building trust and proving that the model could work. Dal Zotto was willing to take a risk on something that seemed unconventional at the time. And that paid off.

The Importance of a Diverse Team

One of the key aspects of Rent a Mac's growth and success, according to Dal Zotto, is the diverse team behind the business. The tech industry is often seen as a space for highly specialised individuals, but Dal Zotto believes that having a mix of different skills and perspectives has been key to driving the company forward.

"We need to keep a diverse staff with disparate thought processes - this has been the secret to our innovation and success," he says. This idea of building a team with varied backgrounds and ideas helps the company stay agile and responsive to both market changes and customer needs. It's not just about technical expertise—it's about fostering an environment where different ideas are encouraged and can lead to meaningful change.

For Dal Zotto, Rent a Mac's story is a reminder that innovation doesn't always come from following the typical path. Sometimes, it comes from seeing something others don't and having the courage to act on it. "I didn't come from a typical tech or entrepreneurial background, but I saw a problem and decided to fix it," he says. "I think that's the heart of entrepreneurship - being willing to break the mould when the opportunity presents itself."

As the business continues to grow, Dal Zotto is focused on maintaining the flexibility and customer-first approach that has defined Rent a Mac. His journey shows that sometimes the key to success is simple: find a gap, listen to your customers, and be willing to think differently - even when others doubt you. For Rent a Mac, this approach has clearly paid off, and as the company continues to grow, it's clear that the flexible, customer-driven model that Dal Zotto created is one that resonates with both businesses and individuals looking for affordable, high-quality tech.